After lengthy discussions with Dorna Sports, Suzuki has now confirmed it will be leaving MotoGP at the end of this season. The manufacturer released an official statement saying it will not take part in future MotoGP events after the 2022 season because of the current economic conditions.

Financial Difficulties Force Suzuki to Quit Again

Leading up to the French Grand Prix, Suzuki also said the financial challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine is why it decided to bring up the issues to Dorna and discuss the possibility of them quitting the circuit at the end of the season.

The manufacturer also said in a statement, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Suzuki Ecstar Team, to all those who have supported Suzuki’s motorcycle racing activities for many years, and to all Suzuki fans who have given us their enthusiastic support.”

Suzuki also quit MotoGP after the 2011 season, citing concerns about a stronger Japanese Yen and an economic recession. However, it returned to the circuit in 2015 and won the championship in 2020, with Joan Mir winning his first title. It was Suzuki’s first riders’ championship in 20 years.

What Does the Future Hold for Mir and Rins?

One of the biggest questions that remain is what will happen to Mir and his teammate Alex Rins after the conclusion of this season? There’s no doubt many teams will be interested as Rins started the season strong and has already taken the podium twice. Mir is consistently a top-six finisher and is also in contention for this year’s championship.

Mir indicated he was very unhappy with the situation. His manager has already been in talks with other teams, such as Honda, to determine his future after this season.

Both he and Rins had plans to stay with the manufacturer, but the news of Suzuki’s plans was a shock to all team members. Rins said, “In the end, I can find something for next year, I think but for them (the mechanics), it’s more difficult. I feel very sorry, they are like a family for me.”

Leopard Racing Seeks To Replace Suzuki

Leopard Racing of the Moto3 Championships is very interested in replacing Suzuki when it leaves MotoGP at the end of 2022. Dorna has also said there is significant interest from many independent teams and other manufacturers who would like to join the circuit if given a chance.

Leopard won the Moto3 world title in 2015 with Danny Kent and won two years later with Mir. The last title for the team was in 2019, with Lorenzo Dalla Porta. It has tried unsuccessfully to join MotoGP in the past and once again waits to see how everything evolves in this latest effort. Christian Lundberg, the head of Leopard Racing, stated, “We’ll see, but if a seat is freed up and God willing, they [Dorna] give it to us, we’ll be very happy.”

One of the biggest issues to be resolved is that Suzuki renewed its MotoGP contract just last year and is committed through the 2026 season. Dorna released a statement last month that reminded Suzuki of its contractual obligations when it heard of its intentions. Once both parties work out the details and Suzuki departs, Dorna will then decide the number of riders and teams that will participate in MotoGP in 2023.

The Leopard Racing team will likely partner with Aprilla if it does get the nod to join MotoGP in 2023. Massimo Rivola, the CEO of Aprilla, revealed it was ready to field a satellite team if it received an acceptable offer.

