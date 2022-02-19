Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Leopard Racing’s new arrival heads the timesheets ahead of Guevara and rookie Muñoz.

Tatsuki Suzuki began his tenure with Leopard Racing by topping the timesheets on Day 1, the Japanese rider putting in a 1’48.575 to pull nearly a tenth and a half clear of Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team), who is gearing up for his second season in Moto3™. It was a rookie completing the top three though, with David Muñoz (BOE SKX) 0.283 off the top.

That denied Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) as the Turk was an apt 0.053 further back, with another rookie standout in fifth: Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). The Brazilian debutant was even closer in the tight field, 0.017 off Öncü.

Adrian Fernandez seems to be settling in at Red Bull KTM Tech 3 as he ended Day 1 in P6, just ahead of Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team). Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) put CFMoto into the top ten on their debut in P8, ahead of another impressive rookie in Ivan Ortola (Team MTA). Ayumu Sasaki’s first official day in Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max colours saw the Japanese rider complete the top ten.

That leaves the likes of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) outside the top ten, but it is, after all, only the first day. And Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), the runner up last season, will be glad of that too as he was sidelined due to illness.

Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) is also sidelined, the Japanese rookie through injury after breaking his ankle, and he will unfortunately miss the test.

There’s more action tomorrow though, so stay up to date on on motogp.com and across social media as the lightweight class take on pre-season.



Moto3™ TOP THREE – DAY 1

1 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’48.575

2 Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team – GASGAS – +0.131

3 David Muñoz (BOE SKX) – KTM – +0.283

