Suzuki has announced pricing for its all-new GSX-8S, with the parallel twin-powered naked coming with an RRP of £7,999 when it arrives in the spring. Suzuki has announced pricing for its all-new GSX-8S, with the parallel twin-powered naked coming with an RRP of £7,999 when it arrives in the spring.

The new-from-the-ground-up GSX-8S has a long-stroke 776cc parallel twin engine at its heart, with a 270° crank, designed to deliver punchy torque and a flexible character, while four valves per cylinder and a double overhead cam enable a free-revving nature.

With the GSX-8S born to thrill, that engine is wrapped in an all-new frame, with a separate tubular steel subframe, aluminium swingarm, 43mm upside down front forks and rear shock from KYB, lightweight aluminium wheels, shod with 120 front and 180 rear Dunlops – and wide, tapered, aluminium ‘bars providing a blend of stable roadholding and agility and flickability. Radially-mounted calipers and 310mm discs provide the stopping power.

Enhancing the riding experience further is a full-colour TFT screen, which displays settings linked to the new machines bi-directional quickshifter, its three-mode traction control system – which can be switched off – and three selective power modes.

Styling is unmistakably GSX-S, and is angular and futuristic, while bright, light blue wheels and subframe on the pearl cosmic blue and pearl tech white versions are striking accents. There’s also a matt and sparkle black option. Upfront, stacked hexagonal LED headlights and LED running lights all contribute to a slim, compact, and aggressive stance, while bold graphics make for a contemporary look.

The GSX-8S will be in authorised Suzuki dealerships in the spring.

