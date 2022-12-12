Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKSuperbike News Footer

Suzuki Gsx-8s Pricing AnnouncedSuzuki has announced pricing for its all-new GSX-8S, with the parallel twin-powered naked coming with an RRP of £7,999 when it arrives in the spring. 

The new-from-the-ground-up GSX-8S has a long-stroke 776cc parallel twin engine at its heart, with a 270° crank, designed to deliver punchy torque and a flexible character, while four valves per cylinder and a double overhead cam enable a free-revving nature. 

With the GSX-8S born to thrill, that engine is wrapped in an all-new frame, with a separate tubular steel subframe, aluminium swingarm, 43mm upside down front forks and rear shock from KYB, lightweight aluminium wheels, shod with 120 front and 180 rear Dunlops – and wide, tapered, aluminium ‘bars providing a blend of stable roadholding and agility and flickability. Radially-mounted calipers and 310mm discs provide the stopping power. 

Enhancing the riding experience further is a full-colour TFT screen, which displays settings linked to the new machines bi-directional quickshifter, its three-mode traction control system – which can be switched off – and three selective power modes. 

Styling is unmistakably GSX-S, and is angular and futuristic, while bright, light blue wheels and subframe on the pearl cosmic blue and pearl tech white versions are striking accents. There’s also a matt and sparkle black option. Upfront, stacked hexagonal LED headlights and LED running lights all contribute to a slim, compact, and aggressive stance, while bold graphics make for a contemporary look. 

The GSX-8S will be in authorised Suzuki dealerships in the spring. Suzuki Gsx-8s Pricing Announced

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/Suzuki Gsx-8s Pricing Announced

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKSuperbike News Footer

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR