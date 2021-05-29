Suzuki Half A Second Clear For Pole

The Japanese rider pulls clear of Acosta and Rodrigo on Saturday

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) went from Q1 to pole in qualifying at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, pulling out more than half a second ahead of Championship leader and rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Nevertheless that’s Acosta’s first front row after he also came through Q1, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) third fastest.

Q1

Suzuki was fastest after the first runs and beat his own best to top the session, with Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) taking second in the session and Acosta getting more to grips with Mugello to take third. Veteran Italian Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) was fourth, moving through to fight for pole.

Q2

Acosta led the way early before Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took over, and Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) was the next man on top. Rodrigo came to the fore with some more impressive one-lap pace and held provisional pole before the final push, but as the clock ticked down there remained some fast riders about to play their cards.

Together on track, both Acosta and Suzuki were on to take over. And over the line, the Spaniard briefly – very briefly – flashed up to first, but as Suzuki slammed over the line the goalposts changed. Over half a second clear, he was a single thousandth off the 1:55s.

The session the concluded with a serious incident involving Jason Dupasquier (CarXpert PrüstelGP), Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Jeremy Alcoba. Dupasquier was attended to on track before being airlifted to hospital in Florence. Sasaki and Alcoba are both ok.

More updates will be provided as soon as available.

The Grid

Suzuki lines up from pole with Championship leader Acosta alongside, the Spaniard looking to extend his already record-breaking points advantage even further. Rodrigo will be aiming for his second podium with his second front row start of the year.

Dennis Foggia’s (Leopard Racing) Mugello form continues as he heads up Row 2, with Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Alcoba joining him on the second row in fifth and sixth respectively. A veteran third row sees Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), Antonelli and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) in seventh, eighth and ninth, with Sasaki completing the top ten.

Le Mans winner Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) was 14th quickest ahead of Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and 2019 winner at Mugello Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), all of whom will be looking to move forward on Sunday.

Tune in as Moto3™ take on Mugello at 11:00 (GMT +2) local time.

Moto3™ top three

1 Tatsuki Suzuki – SIC58 Squadra Corse – Honda – 1:56.001

2 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.596

3 Gabriel Rodrigo – Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3 – Honda – +0.684

Tatsuki Suzuki: “I had good confidence from yesterday afternoon so I just needed to concentrate to make a good time from Q1 to Q2. That time in Q1 made me more confident, so I just needed another lap on the pace and I’m really happy.”

