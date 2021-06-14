Suzuki Katana Now Available On 0% Finance

Suzuki’s Katana is now available on 0% finance over three-years on a hire purchase agreement.

The modern day take on the iconic machine from the 80s uses a torque-laden, 999cc inline-four cylinder engine – kept in check with a three-mode traction control system – a twin-spar aluminium chassis and superbike-derived swingarm, all wrapped in angular, aggressively styled bodywork that is unmistakably Katana.

Available on a hire purchase plan from Suzuki with 0% APR representative, the Katana can be had for £268.05 per month on a three year deal with a £2,000 deposit or trade-in. And because it’s a hire purchase agreement, there’s no final balloon payment at the end of the term.

For more details on the offer, click here.

