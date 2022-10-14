Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki has launched its new motorcycle accident aftercare programme, an entirely free service for all customers, regardless of age of machine, that aims to make dealing with the aftermath of an accident or theft as smooth and as pain-free as possible.

The programme provides riders with a single point of contact and will handle everything from liaising with insurance providers and recovery of the motorbike, right through to the repair at an authorised Suzuki dealership using only Suzuki Genuine Parts.

The service is a motorcycle industry first, and by helping to remove a lot of the stress from what is already a high-stress situation, it highlights Suzuki’s ongoing commitment to its customers past the new motorcycle point of sale.

With no sign-up required, any Suzuki owner involved in an accident – regardless of their insurer – can benefit from the service by calling Suzuki First, a dedicated call centre available 24 hours a day. From there, the entire claims process, recovery, and repair, will be handled on the owner’s behalf. Suzuki First will also be there if the motorcycle is stolen.

Jacob Lewis, Suzuki GB’s customer retention manager, commented, “We pride ourselves on our level of aftersales care at Suzuki, and I think our customers will agree we put a great deal of effort into things like our Suzuki Service Promise and our Vintage Parts Programme. Now, we’re really pleased to be able to further demonstrate our commitment to Suzuki owners with the Suzuki Accident Aftercare programme. Sometimes accidents happen and we know how stressful it is managing the fallout, arranging recovery and dealing with insurance companies.

“We aim to make this process as easy as it can be, by handling everything on the owner’s behalf. Not only that, by managing the process we can ensure that their Suzuki is repaired to the highest possible standard, using Suzuki Genuine Parts and by fully trained and experienced Suzuki technicians. And best of all it is completely free, there is no charge to the owner. All they need to do is call Suzuki First and we’ll take it from there.”

