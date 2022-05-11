Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki is set to welcome owners and enthusiasts to Cadwell Park on Friday 10 June for Suzuki Live, where the Japanese firm will celebrate both new and old models alike.

The day will bring together track sessions for bikes of all ages, test rides, special guests, classic bike displays, and a special parade lap for five of Barry Sheene’s iconic race bikes, recently restored by Suzuki’s Vintage Parts Programme.

Among others, celebrity special guests will include three-time British Superbike champion John Reynolds and World Superbike and EWC champion and MotoGP test rider-extraordinaire Sylvain Guintoli, and Danny Webb, who will be out on the RG500 he campaigned at the Classic TT for Team Classic Suzuki.

Key models from Suzuki’s on-road product range – including the new GSX-S1000GT sports tourer, GSX-S1000 naked, and third generation Hayabusa – will be available to test ride on the day on the stunning roads surrounding Cadwell Park. Those wishing to take a test ride must present a valid licence and produce a DVLA check code or National Insurance number.

A classic bike display will comprise a 1985 GSX-R750F, the TL1000s built brand new by the Vintage Parts Programme in 2014, a 1991 GSX-R1100L, and the Team Classic Suzuki Katana endurance racer.

Split into three groups, there are 111 track day spaces available on the day, costing £135 per person. However, access is free to those wishing to watch the action and the parades, or take a test ride.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycle marketing, Ian Bland, said, “It’s going to be a great celebration of Suzukis of all ages and at a circuit that is a firm favourite with many riders. Suzuki track days have been a regular feature of our events calendars in the past, however, for obvious reasons, they’ve been more difficult over the last couple of years. But this is shaping up to be a great event, with some great bikes and special guests too. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone and enjoying the action.”

Riders will be split into three groups on the day, based on their level of experience and the bike they are riding: Classic Novice for those new to track days or riding older classic machines, Classic Intermediate for those more familiar with track days or riding a classic model, and Open Advanced for the experienced riders on the latest Suzuki machinery.

To register for Suzuki Live click here or visit bike.msvtrackdays.com.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security