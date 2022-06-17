Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Guevara splits the Leopards as Garcia faces a fight back to make it to Q2.

Leopard Racing’s Tatsuki Suzuki ruled Day 1 at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. The Japanese rider set a 1:26.363 in FP2 to take over on top overall, while teammate Dennis Foggia took third thanks to his time from the afternoon, too. GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara splits the duo on the combined timesheets thanks to his FP1-topping 1:26.459.

The combined top 14 and riders provisionally on to move through to Q2 was exactly the same as the top 14 in FP1 until the last five minutes of the afternoon session, when Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) elevated himself to fourth with a 1:26.842, knocking Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) back to 15th, but it was hardly the end of the story.

Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power), the rookie on his second visit to the Sachsenring in Moto3™, took fourth on the combined times on a 1:26.608 and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) finished fifth courtesy of his 1:26.691 from FP1. Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) made an almighty save into Turn 11 when he closed up on Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) before setting a 1:26.768 later in the session, that good enough for sixth ahead of Nepa.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who went for a bit of impromptu motocross in the gravel during the session, nevertheless took eighth, ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and second start podium finisher David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports). Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) took P11 ahead of fellow rookie Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Holgado’s teammate Masia in P13. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) is currently the last rider set to move through… leaving Championship leader Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) in P15 and looking to move up in FP3.

In FP1 only Masia crashed, before Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) and Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) took tumbles in the afternoon but riders all ok.

FP3 kicks off at 9:00 (GMT +2) to decide the final graduates to Q2, before qualifying from 12:35.

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’26.363

2 Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.162

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.228

