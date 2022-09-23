Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki has announced the relaunch of its popular Race Parts Programme, providing discounts and support to ACU licence holders racing Suzuki machinery on or off-road.

As part of the programme, discount is available on any Suzuki used in competition, including GSX-R1000s, 750s, 600s, and even the GSX-R125, as well as SV650s, Bandit 600s, plus four-stroke RM-Z and two-stroke RM motocross machines.

15% discount is available on all orders over £150, and includes everything from wheels, handlebars and other chassis components, to pistons, rings and other engine hardware.

Jacob Lewis, Suzuki GB’s aftersales customer retention manager, said, “Racing still forms an important part of the Suzuki DNA, and we know there are many competitors that choose to race Suzuki products in a range of series and championships in the UK. We want to be able to support those individuals, regardless of whether they’re competing in the British Superbike Championship or British Motocross Championship paddocks, or racing SV650s and Bandits at club level. Engines require maintenance, and, unfortunately, crashes happen, and we’re pleased to be able to relaunch the Race Parts Programme to help keep Suzukis on the grid.”

To take advantage of the discount, ACU licence holders must present their valid ACU licence at the point of purchase through their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership.

Suzuki’s GSX-R1000 continues to win races in the National Superstock 1000 Championship, while the GSX-R125 has won the Freetech Endurance Championship for two consecutive years. Meanwhile, the SV650 dominates Minitwin grids and the RM-Z450 is the most successful machine in Arenacross history.

With 2022 seasons drawing to a close, now is the time to start thinking ahead to a winter of re-preparation for 2023

Learn more about the Suzuki Race Parts Programme here. To find your nearest dealership, visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk/find-a-dealer/

