The Japanese rider heads Ogura and Rodrigo as Moto3™ get ready for another battle in Jerez.

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) showed three is very much a magic number for the number 24 in 2020, taking a third consecutive pole position in the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia in style. The Japanese rider also had an even bigger gap than last week as he got the better of compatriot Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) by 0.285, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) completing the third row, just a further 0.011 in arrears.

Hot temperatures and clear skies were once again the name of the game, and once again Suzuki came out on top and stamped some authority on Saturday. The gap back from the front row to the second was nearly two tenths too, with Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) putting that in for fourth. He’s joined on Row 2 by Spanish GP podium finisher Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team), only thousandths off, with Championship leader Albert Arenas (Solunion Aspar Team Moto3) in sixth just 0.002 off Arbolino.

Reigning FIM Moto3™ Junior World Champion Jeremy Alcoba (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) took seventh and got the better of veteran John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing), with Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) making a big move forward on Saturday to take ninth. Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) completes the top ten.

Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) was one crasher in the session, and the Italian paid the price as he starts 18th. Two more riders to likely look out for on Sunday coming from a little further back will be previous Jerez winner Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse), who just missed out on moving into Q2 after he sat out the final couple of minutes of Q1 and starts 20th, and Darryn Binder (CIP Green Power), who’s in 25th but stormed through the pack last week. Can they get back in the mix?

Tune in for Round 3 of Moto3™ on Sunday from 11:00 (GMT +2)!

Moto3™ front row

1 Tatsuki Suzuki – SIC58 Squadra Corse – Honda 1:45.410

2 Ai Ogura – Honda Team Asia – Honda +0.285

3 Gabriel Rodrigo – Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 – Honda +0.296

Tatsuki Suzuki: “I don’t know how I took this pole position. You know, usually I’m fast on Saturday and struggle a bit on Sunday in the race, so this weekend we concentrated on race distance and I’m very surprised about this laptime, especially in the hot conditions. The laptime makes me more confident, tomorrow I hope I’ll fight for the podium and stay as far forward as possible.”