Suzuki has announced three summer saving deals, running until the end of September and covering much of the on road range.

Worth exploring

Available on the V-Strom 1050XT and V-Strom 1050XT Tour, plus the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT, the ‘worth exploring’ offer combines a lower rate of finance – 3.9% APR representative – available on either a PCP or HP deal over three years with £500 worth of free accessories.

The V-Strom accessory catalogue includes three-piece aluminium luggage – which comes as standard fitment on the V-Strom 1050XT Tour – heated grips, touring screens, engine bars, and sump guards.

As part of the offer the already well-equipped V-Strom 1050XT Tour can be had for £142 per month over a three-year PCP deal with a £2000 deposit or trade-in.

The V-Strom 1050XTs boast a 1037cc V-twin engine delivering 107PS and bags of torque, plus three selectable engine maps, traction control with three modes, lean angle-sensitive ABS with two modes, linked brakes with slope and load-dependent control and hill hold, and cruise control. There’s also low RPM assist and Suzuki’s easy start system. Practicality comes from a height-adjustable seat and screen, 12V socket and USB port, centre stand, hand guards, and spoked wheels.

The V-Strom 650 uses Suzuki’s proven 645cc V-twin engine, packed with character and a broad spread of usable torque, and also features a traction control system, low RPM assist, and the easy start system.

To get your pulse racing

A similar three-year, 3.9% APR representative offer – also on PCP or HP – is available on the GSX-R1000R, including the limited edition 100th anniversary model, and the GSX-S750. This time the deal is sweetened with a £500 off test ride incentive.

With £500 off the RRP, the GSX-R1000R anniversary edition – complete in the same livery as Joan Mir’s MotoGP world title-winning GSX-RR – is available for £169 per month over a three-year PCP deal with a £2,730.61 deposit.

A 200PS motor sits at the heart of the GSX-R1000R, which inherits the same variable valve timing system as the world championship-winning GSX-RR. It uses a comprehensive suite of performance enhancing electronics – including a quickshifter and autoblipper, launch control, lean angle-sensitive traction control and ABS. There are also three power modes, easy start, and low RPM assist.

The GSX-S750 uses a 749cc inline-four cylinder that started life in the iconic GSX-R750 and delivers a smooth, linear power delivery, and gets traction control, low RPM assist, and Suzuki easy start, all wrapped in an agile chassis and sharp, streetfighter styling.

Hand crafted just for you

The third summer saving offer from Suzuki this season is the continuation of the 0% APR representative deal available on the Katana.

Requiring a minimum deposit of £500, customers can enjoy the Katana over a three-year HP deal. And with just £500 put down, it can be ridden for £310 per month. However, being a HP deal, there is no final balloon payment.

The fresh take on the iconic machine from the 80s uses a torque-rich, 999cc inline-four cylinder engine – kept in check with a three-mode traction control system – a twin-spar aluminium chassis and superbike-derived swingarm. This is all packed in angular, aggressively styled bodywork that also remains unmistakably Katana.

For more information on Suzuki’s offers click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

