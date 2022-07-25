Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Practical, Ballistic Nylon motorcycle backpack, with first class ergonomics.

Designed for day-long comfort and packed with practical features specifically for motorcyclists, SW-Motech’s new Pro Cosmo backpack is the perfect weekend travelling companion and weekday workhorse.

The first class ergonomics start with the pre-curved back panel, which is covered in air-permeable mesh to prevent the build-up of perspiration between bag and back. The broad, padded shoulder straps and hip belt help spread the load, and are secured with a glove-friendly quick-lock system.

The 17-litres of storage is split across four compartments, including a section for a laptop or hydration pack, a zipped mesh area for stowing smaller items, and extra storage in the lid for things that need quick access. A MOLLE system for attaching accessories to the outside also features.

A Ballistic Nylon and 210D ripstop fabric shell keeps everything inside protected, and four compression straps can be cinched in to stop contents shifting. Should the weather take a turn for the worse there’s an integral rain cover that attaches with built-in loops.

The SW-Motech Pro Cosmo Backpack retails at £122- including VAT. For full specification and to find your nearest stockist, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk

