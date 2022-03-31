Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

SW-Motech’s new Triumph Tiger 900 Adventure Protection Set shields against damage from drops, impacts and slides – much needed ‘travel insurance’ for trips at home and abroad.

Even a static drop in a car park can bring significant delays to a ride-out or trip – or stop it altogether – as well as causing expensive damage. The new Adventure Protection Set covers key areas of the Triumph Tiger 900, without adding bulk or ruining its lines. The set consists of:

Upper Crash Bar

Protects upper engine, radiators, fuel tank lowers and bodywork. Multiple mounting points to spread impact forces; tough yet lightweight 27mm steel pipe, powder coated in black to resist corrosion. (RRP £171.95 inc VAT)

Engine Guard

Two-piece, wrap-around guard which protects the sump and lower engine casings and exhaust headers. Made of high quality aluminium alloy; attaches to existing mounts; recess for the oil drain plug allows easy oil change. (£231.95)

KOBRA Handguards and Mounting Kit

Impact-resistant Moplen plastic guards protect hands from wind and rain, as well as branches and debris when trail riding. Simple screw attachment to mounting kit for quick changes. Aluminium brackets offer strong two-point attachment. Also protects levers against impact. Compatible with KOBRA or BBSTORM handguards. (£127.18)

Front and Rear Axle Sliders

Discreet slider pads made from abrasion-resistant polyamide, with a robust core made of fibreglass-reinforced plastic. Protects front and rear axles, plus swingarm; high mechanical damping capacity and good sliding properties due to TPE coating; easy mounting with axle thread and bike-specific spacers. (£51.95 for the front and £64.95 for the rear axle)

All components are bike-specific and designed to fit the 2019-on Tiger 900, GT, Rally and Pro models, using existing attachment points – no fiddly fitting kits or modifications needed. They’re also carefully designed to blend in with the Triumph’s rugged looks.

Each piece of the set is available separately, or Tiger owners can purchase the whole package for £609.95 including VAT, saving money compared to buying each piece individually.

For full spec, individual prices and to view the complete range of SW-Motech Triumph Tiger 900 luggage, accessories and add-ons, visit sw-motech.co.uk

