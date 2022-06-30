Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

SW-Motech’s Trax Aluminum Toolbox turns the empty space behind panniers into a spot to stash a hi viz vest, tools, first aid kit, and all those other essentials you need on a ride.

Bolting onto SW Motech Trax Pro pannier rails, and made of 1.5mm-thick aluminium, it’s much more sturdy and secure than a fabric tool roll, yet is light and compact.

Measuring just 28 x 19 x 11 cm and with plenty of adjustment, it will sit under almost any motorcycle tail unit, yet has a surprisingly spacious 3.3 litre capacity.

Contents can be accessed with a pannier in place, so there’s no need to remove it at the side of the road, and of course there’s no digging around in clothes and other kit to find what you need. Plus, when a pannier isn’t required, the Toolbox can also be fitted to the outside of the rails for even easier access.

The sealed plastic lid keeps dust, dirt and rain out, and opens and closes with a simple twist lock for convenience, even wearing gloves – there’s also an option to add a Trax Lock, for extra security.

SW-Motech’s Trax Aluminum Toolbox retails at £120.96 including VAT. For full spec and to find your nearest stockist, visit sw-motech.co.uk

