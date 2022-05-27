Sw-motechtouring Tech For Trident 660

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Triumph Trident 660 owners can unlock the triple’s touring and commuting potential, thanks to a complete range of luggage, ergonomic and protection accessories from SW-Motech.

Luggage

A host of pannier options are available for the Trident: Pro Blaze H Panniers(£308.95) use a clever Quick-Lock rail, which hold the panniers in place whilst riding and can be removed in seconds. Alternatively, riders can opt for the SLC Side Carriers (£171.92) which can accommodate the retro, waxed canvas Legend Gear LC1 (£128.95) and LC2 (£141.95) bags, the ultra-modern modern Urban ABS cases (£120.95), and the new SysBag WP bags that retail from £77.95.

Protection

Protection from drops and falls is also taken care of by the robust, powder-coated steel Engine Crash Bar (£145.96). A more discreet option are Frame Crash Pads(£125.28), which bolt to the Trident at load-bearing attachment points. They’re made from solid, CNC-milled aluminium alloy and Nylon and protect the upper part of the Trident’s engine.

Front and rear Axle Sliders (£51.95 front, £55.96 rear) are made from abrasion-resistant polyamide with a robust fibreglass-reinforced plastic core.

Meanwhile the Engine Guard (£138.24) helps protect the vulnerable downpipes, sump and underbody. It’s made from robust, powder-coated aluminium. .

Ergonomics

The Black Windscreen (£120.95) deflects tiring wind blast, for a more comfortable ride. It’s made from high quality, powder coated aluminium and is quick and easy to mount.

Lever Guards with Hand Deflectors (£137.95) and Mirror Extenders (£42.95), which set the Trident’s mirrors 4cm higher and 4cm further out, complete the package.

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details and to find your nearest retailer.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security