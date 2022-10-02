Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Tom Sykes returned to winning ways in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park today, claiming a race two victory but he was denied the chance to try to make it a treble as Bradley Ray went on to bag the win in the final race.

Sykes had celebrated his first win of the season for the MCE Ducati team yesterday, becoming the ninth different race winner this season. He then maintained his momentum to prove to be unstoppable in race two, fighting off the challenge from championship leader Ray after a determined ride to the front of the field.

Glenn Irwin meanwhile began to build his fight back to the top three in race two as he held off his brother Andrew Irwin and title rivals Lee Jackson and Tommy Bridewell for the final podium position.

However, in race three, Sykes was involved in an incident with Jason O’Halloran as the McAMS Yamaha rider collided with him at the Melbourne Hairpin, sending the Australian crashing out of the race and forcing the MCE Ducati rider to retire.

That then left a three-way tussle for supremacy between Ray, Andrew and Glenn Irwin for the podium. Glenn Irwin battled to the front of the trio, but with four laps remaining, a foot peg broke on the Honda Fireblade and then he had to deliver an impressive damage limitation ride.

Ray had taken advantage to regain the lead and he held it until the finish to increase his lead in the championship standings ahead of the title decider at Brands Hatch in two weeks’ time (October 14/15/16).

Andrew Irwin moved into second for SYNETIQ BMW, which he held until the finish, whilst Glenn Irwin scrapped with Tommy Bridewell over the final three laps to narrowly hold off his Oxford Products Racing Ducati rival.

Ray has the advantage as the final round beckons, but Glenn Irwin’s double podium finish has now moved him from fourth to second in the overall standings for Honda Racing UK, just a single point ahead of Bridewell with three races remaining.

Race three had initially been red flagged when Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race, exiting Goddards Corner and the race was immediately stopped.

Rouse sustained a significant head injury. He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre by the BSB medical team before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further investigations and treatment.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park GP, race two result:

Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.435s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +4.424s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +8.053s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +8.875s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +8.930s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +9.062s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +9.939s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +15.705s Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports) +15.878s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park GP, race three result:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +2.226s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +2.628s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.065s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +4.020s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +6.068s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +6.522s Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW) +6.906s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +7.162s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +7.536s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1171 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1105 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1104 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1095 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1077 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1051 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017

Tom Sykes

MCE Ducati

Race 2 winner

“It was great to take another race win today and I’m more pleased for the team than I am myself as they’ve not stopped working all year and deserve the success.

“I was in third place in the initial stages of today’s first race, but the bike was fantastic and once I’d got the lead, I felt really comfortable and was able to control the race very nicely. We made some small alterations to the bike, nothing major, but with the red flag, the performance with edge grip on the tyre dropped off.

“I still thought a good podium was on the cards but, unfortunately, another rider made a mistake and hit the back of me, which was obviously not their intention. It’s a shame to end with a DNF but we’ve got to be happy with two wins and have some smiles back in the garage.”

Bradley Ray

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

Race 3 winner and championship leader

“The race was strange and I had to chase Glenn down a bit and then I got into the lead. He then came past me again so I assumed he had a better pace than me, I felt stronger in sector one, but the rest of the track he was a little bit quicker than me, so I was happy to sit there for a bit.

“Unluckily for him he lost his foot peg and I knew in that moment that I had to pull some clean laps as I knew Andy would be there and ready to pounce if I made a mistake. Overall I am super happy.

“It is nice to win here and extend the championship lead – I am pretty speechless. I have been dealing with the pressure quite a lot and I have had a strong season and we needed to prove that we can do it in the Showdown as well. It is nice to have a buffer ahead of going to my home round at Brands Hatch.”

