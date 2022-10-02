Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Tom Sykes returned to winning ways in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park today, claiming a race two victory but he was denied the chance to try to make it a treble as Bradley Ray went on to bag the win in the final race.
Sykes had celebrated his first win of the season for the MCE Ducati team yesterday, becoming the ninth different race winner this season. He then maintained his momentum to prove to be unstoppable in race two, fighting off the challenge from championship leader Ray after a determined ride to the front of the field.
Glenn Irwin meanwhile began to build his fight back to the top three in race two as he held off his brother Andrew Irwin and title rivals Lee Jackson and Tommy Bridewell for the final podium position.
However, in race three, Sykes was involved in an incident with Jason O’Halloran as the McAMS Yamaha rider collided with him at the Melbourne Hairpin, sending the Australian crashing out of the race and forcing the MCE Ducati rider to retire.
That then left a three-way tussle for supremacy between Ray, Andrew and Glenn Irwin for the podium. Glenn Irwin battled to the front of the trio, but with four laps remaining, a foot peg broke on the Honda Fireblade and then he had to deliver an impressive damage limitation ride.
Ray had taken advantage to regain the lead and he held it until the finish to increase his lead in the championship standings ahead of the title decider at Brands Hatch in two weeks’ time (October 14/15/16).
Andrew Irwin moved into second for SYNETIQ BMW, which he held until the finish, whilst Glenn Irwin scrapped with Tommy Bridewell over the final three laps to narrowly hold off his Oxford Products Racing Ducati rival.
Ray has the advantage as the final round beckons, but Glenn Irwin’s double podium finish has now moved him from fourth to second in the overall standings for Honda Racing UK, just a single point ahead of Bridewell with three races remaining.
Race three had initially been red flagged when Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race, exiting Goddards Corner and the race was immediately stopped.
Rouse sustained a significant head injury. He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre by the BSB medical team before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further investigations and treatment.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park GP, race two result:
- Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati)
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.435s
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +4.424s
- Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +8.053s
- Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +8.875s
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +8.930s
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +9.062s
- Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +9.939s
- Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +15.705s
- Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports) +15.878s
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park GP, race three result:
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha)
- Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +2.226s
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +2.628s
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.065s
- Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +4.020s
- Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +6.068s
- Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +6.522s
- Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW) +6.906s
- Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +7.162s
- Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +7.536s
Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1171
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1105
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1104
- Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1095
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1077
- Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1051
- Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017
Tom Sykes
MCE Ducati
Race 2 winner
“It was great to take another race win today and I’m more pleased for the team than I am myself as they’ve not stopped working all year and deserve the success.
“I was in third place in the initial stages of today’s first race, but the bike was fantastic and once I’d got the lead, I felt really comfortable and was able to control the race very nicely. We made some small alterations to the bike, nothing major, but with the red flag, the performance with edge grip on the tyre dropped off.
“I still thought a good podium was on the cards but, unfortunately, another rider made a mistake and hit the back of me, which was obviously not their intention. It’s a shame to end with a DNF but we’ve got to be happy with two wins and have some smiles back in the garage.”
Bradley Ray
Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
Race 3 winner and championship leader
“The race was strange and I had to chase Glenn down a bit and then I got into the lead. He then came past me again so I assumed he had a better pace than me, I felt stronger in sector one, but the rest of the track he was a little bit quicker than me, so I was happy to sit there for a bit.
“Unluckily for him he lost his foot peg and I knew in that moment that I had to pull some clean laps as I knew Andy would be there and ready to pounce if I made a mistake. Overall I am super happy.
“It is nice to win here and extend the championship lead – I am pretty speechless. I have been dealing with the pressure quite a lot and I have had a strong season and we needed to prove that we can do it in the Showdown as well. It is nice to have a buffer ahead of going to my home round at Brands Hatch.”
For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page
Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security