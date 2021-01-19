SYNETIQ, the UK’s largest integrated salvage and vehicle recycling company, is proud to continue its role as title sponsor of TAS Racing for the 2021 British Superbike Championship season, under the banner of SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad.

For the second successive season, SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad will be the official BMW team in the race series. With top rider Andrew Irwin having joined fellow track star Danny Buchan on the team at the end of 2020, SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad is taking to the track in 2021 with a fresh livery, top riders and an eye on pole position.

As part of a wide-reaching program of support and sponsorship across different forms of motorsport, the headline sponsorship of a leading team in the British Super Bike Championship will see SYNETIQ put its ethos of leading through excellence into action yet again, on two wheels as well as four.

Commenting on the renewed support of the team, Richard Martin, Chairman of SYNETIQ, said: “We are proud to be the headline sponsor of this great team for the second season in a row. With the backing of the hard work, dedication and support of the wider SYNETIQ BMW team, I can’t wait to see what Andrew Irwin and Danny Buchan can achieve on the track 2021.”

As the largest integrated salvage and vehicle recycling company, formed to create the most innovative and trusted business in the industry, SYNETIQ is proud to have major household names in its portfolio. These include insurers, accident management companies, fleets, police forces, logistics companies, vehicle repair bodyshops, and remanufacturers. In 2021, its name will be found at the sharp end of the grid.

Team Principal of SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad, Philip Neill explained: “We pride ourselves on building long-term relationships with our partners and we are naturally delighted to retain SYNETIQ as our title partner for the second year in 2021, which will also be our seventh consecutive year together with BMW Motorrad. 2020 was a difficult year for everyone in many ways and we are excited at the prospects of the 2021 BSB season with two very exciting young riders and the new BMW M1000 RR.”

About SYNETIQ

SYNETIQ is the largest UK-owned salvage and vehicle recycling company, formed to become the most innovative and trusted business in the industry.

A fast paced, progressive business, SYNETIQ leads the way in raising industry standards and continually innovates ways of working, to deliver great value, ensure complete compliance and a fantastic experience. All of this is underpinned with the wealth of experience held by our Directors, who have over 150 years between them.

SYNETIQ is proud to have major household names in its portfolio, including insurers, accident management companies, fleets, police forces, logistics companies, vehicle repair Bodyshop’s, and remanufacturers.

With cutting edge data and software solutions, multiple sites, a specialist vehicle recovery fleet and over 480 dedicated UK-based employees, customers and clients trust SYNETIQ to create bespoke solutions to deliver the maximum financial returns for their business. Its primary goal is to understand needs and preferences, delivering the best solution, right first time.

