TAS Racing will welcome Andrew Irwin into the SYNETIQ BMW team for the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season. A three-time BSB race winner during his 2020 campaign, the 26-year-old will ride the all-new M 1000 RR within BMW Motorrad’s official BSB team next term and he is delighted at the prospect.

ANDREW IRWIN #18 SYNETIQ BMW BRITISH SUPERBIKE RIDER

“TAS has a lot of racing history and is a team I’ve always looked up to, so there’s lots of motivation to be competing at the sharp end of British Superbike on the SYNETIQ BMW next season. I’ve raced against the BMW this past few years and have seen first-hand the potential of the package. I can’t wait to get started now on the all-new M 1000 RR. I’m still young in terms of my Superbike career and not yet quite the finished article, but I’m hungry to learn and keep improving and together with the SYNETIQ BMW team, I believe we can do that.”

PHILIP NEILL SYNETIQ BMW TEAM PRINCIPAL

“To be honest we are very excited at the opportunity to work with Andrew and having watched his progress this past few years, he is clearly a potential future champion. Personally, I admire Andrew’s determination on track and his professional attitude off it, so this will be a perfect fit for SYNETIQ BMW. Andrew’s desire to join us at TAS Racing was extremely motivating and this made the decision very easy when the opportunity became available. The new 2021 BMW M 1000 RR will be a massive asset to our championship challenge in BSB and it was clear from the first conversation with Andrew, his motivation to represent BMW Motorrad on this new machine was extremely high. There is already a buzz in the air at SYNETIQ BMW. We can’t wait to get started.”

SCOTT GRIMSDALL BMW MOTORRAD NATIONAL MARKETING & PR MANAGER

“BMW Motorrad are delighted to continue supporting TAS Racing in 2021, the seventh successive year as the official BMW Motorrad supported British Superbike team. The 2021 rider line-up is one of the strongest we have ever had in the championship with clear ability and hunger for race wins in the British Superbike class. Following on from a challenging 2020, we are looking forward to the team competing at the front of the field onboard the all-new M 1000 RR Superbike.”

The second rider in the SYNETIQ BMW line-up for the 2021 British Superbike Championship will be announced next week.

