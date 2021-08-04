T.ur Gloves For Any Adventure

Discover the extensive collection of adventouring gloves from T.ur; a range of innovative off-road and touring gloves that feature cutting edge technology, innovative fabrics and protection without compromise.

Whether you’re going on a journey across snow and ice, or across sandy dunes under the hot sun, T.ur is pushing the boundaries of high-performance gloves with the introduction of five technical gloves for any type of adventure.



G-ZERO: For maximum warmth

Designed to guarantee maximum warmth in any conditions, the G-ZERO gloves incorporate a number of insulating properties that ensure a comfortable ride in sub-zero temperatures. With a double glove structure, the G-ZERO is made up of a four-finger outer glove that joins the ring finger and little finger, increasing warmth and protection without limiting manoeuvrability, plus a five-finger inner glove that can be worn separately.

T.ur winter gloves use the HDry® system, offering the highest levels of waterproofness, breathability and insulation. The waterproof and breathable membrane is firmly laminated to the inside of the gloves shell using 3D lamination technology, meaning there are no gaps where water or wind can penetrate. Thermore® intelligent padding provides superior thermal insulation; the colder it is, the warmer it gets. With a patented antipilling treatment for long-lasting comfort, the Thermore® padding increases warmth by up to 20% as the temperature drops.

For protection, the double glove structure is fully CE-approved with rigid knuckle protectors, soft injected protection on the ring finger and an anti-abrasion rubber pad on the palm. For practicality, there’s a three-layer visor cleaner that perfectly cleans the visor whilst still enabling the thumb to bend easily, as well as an elastic strap on the cuff for the perfect fit, and touch screen compatibility.

Available in black in six sizes from S to 3XL, the G-ZERO has RRP £129.99.



G-ONE and G-ONE Lady: For year-round wear

Fully CE-certified, the G-ONE and G-ONE Lady gloves are technical motorcycle gloves that provide year-round comfort and protection. Constructed with a soft goatskin leather back, the fingers and wrist are made with a windbreaker fabric that provides a comfortable fit, and the palm is made with chamois leather that features a flexible, micro-injected rubber insert for abrasion resistance.

Inside, the G-ONE gloves feature a waterproof and breathable membrane that is coupled to the palm, to ensure maximum grip. For protection, the gloves have D3O® soft protection on the knuckles, as well as soft inserts on the fingers. The cuff has a double closure tightening strap on the wrist, with a Velcro adjustment and elastic system for easy removal.

Both gloves are touchscreen compatible. The G-ONE is available in black, black/light grey, black/dark blue, black/yellow fluo, in sizes S-XXL, whilst the G-ONE Lady is available in black/light grey in sizes XS-XL. Both have an RRP of £89.99.



G-TWO and G-TWO Lady: For breathability and comfort in summer

The G-TWO gloves have been designed for maximum breathability whilst maintaining the same levels of protection and comfort as a four-season glove – perfect for riding in hotter climates or summer months. Fully CE-approved, the back of the glove is made with Aero 3D mesh with direct rubber injection on the knuckles and fingers. For optimal ventilation, the gloves feature perforated leather on the outside, chamois leather with micro-holes on the palm, and webbing inserts for maximum airflow. There is certified soft protection on the knuckles, a flexible anti-abrasion insert on the palm and the gloves are secured with a leather strap with velcro adjusters and a rubber puller.

Full touchscreen compatible, the G-TWO gloves are available in sizes S-XXL, in black, black/sand, black/light grey or black/dark blue colour options, with RRP £69.99.

The ladies version – the G-TWO Lady – features an elasticised 4-way stretch jersey back and is available in black/red and black/yellow fluo, in five sizes – XS-XL – with RRP £49.99.

G-THREE: For off-road and enduro riders

Elasticised four-way stretch jersey gloves, the G-THREE gloves are designed for enduro use, providing ultimate flexibility and feel with enhanced protective elements like a rubber injection on the knuckles and fingers, and an anti-abrasion flexible insert on the palm and a padded insert on the thumb. With meticulous attention to detail, T.ur has designed the G-THREE with a large silicone mould on the palm for added grip, and the material on the palm is cut using one piece of fabric, reducing the number of seams and therefore minimising friction points.

The G-THREE enduro gloves are CE-certified, and are available in sand/grey, red, black, and black/yellow fluo colour options. They come in sizes XS-XXL, with RRP £34.99.

G-FOUR: For protection and comfort in winter

The newest addition to the T.ur glove line-up, the G-FOUR gloves are CE-certified winter gloves for riders that want their hands to stay warm, dry and comfortable in any weather. With Thermore® thermal booster (130 gr) padding and a HDry® waterproof breathable barrier united with the outer layer – meaning the liner doesn’t detach from the outer layer of the glove when taking the glove off – the G-FOUR gloves offer manoeuvrability and comfort.

For protection, the gloves feature an anti-abrasion micro-injected rubber insert on the palm, tough 1680D Ballistic fabric inserts on the back, and soft homologated armour and injected rubber on the knuckles. There’s also a silicone rubber print on the fingers to improve grip, a reflective insert on the cuff for visibility and a three-layer visor cleaner insert on the thumb; ideal to perfectly wipe a curved visor, and allowing bending of the thumb. Inside, the gloves have a fluffy fleece lining on the back for warmth, and a microfibre lining on the palm for maximum sensitivity of the controls.

Available in black, in sizes S-3XL, with RRP £114.99.

