Tackle All Terrains With Ls2 Gloves

New from LS2, All Terrain Gloves are lightweight, breathable and comfortable for long days on tarmac and trails, with the reassurance of CE-approval.

All Terrain gloves feature goat skin in their construction, because it’s tough and durable, as well as soft and supple, for maximum feedback and feel from the controls. It’s also double layered at the palm and other key areas.

Level 1-certified TPU protectors feature over the knuckles, and there are padded sections at the base of the hand and over the vulnerable scaphoid area too.

Comfort is key for long days in the saddle, so the All Terrain boast lightweight, flexible textile, neoprene and Lycra in their outer shell; offering dexterity and high breathability. The goat skin sections are also perforated to help heat and perspiration escape.

Stretch panels at the finger joints – and comfort Lycra sections between each finger – maximise movement and feel, as well as aiding precise operation of the throttle, clutch and front brake: crucial when tackling loose surfaces.

A silicone print on the palm increases grip on the bars – also handy when the going gets rough.

The short cuff design sits easily under riding jackets, and has micro adjustable hook and loop closure for a snug and secure fit.

Index fingers are touchscreen compatible, so there’s no need to remove the gloves to operate devices.

LS2 All Terrain Gloves come in both men’s (S-2XL) and ladies’ (XS-L) versions, in four colourways: Black, Black/Blue, Grey/Red and Black/Hi-Vis Yellow.

Both mens and ladies versions have an RRP of just £40.99 per pair, including VAT.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 Helmets to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here