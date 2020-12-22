Belgian clothing brand, Richa, has a large range of riding apparel for both men and women, offering a blend of comfort, protection and style. As part of its successful collaboration with high-performance waterproof and breathable fabric brand, GORE-TEX®, Richa has the perfect solution to winter riding with its range of GORE-TEX® motorcycle riding apparel specifically designed for ladies…

Cyclone GORE-TEX® Lady Jacket

For protection against the element no matter the journey planned, the Cyclone GORE-TEX® is a four-season textile jacket fitted with a Z-liner as well as a fixed 3L GORE-TEX® membrane. Thanks to D3O® CE-approved Level 1 protection on the shoulders, elbows and back, in addition to the strong and durable outer fabric developed by Richa, the Cyclone provides a high level of abrasion and impact resistance.

Designed with Richa’s easy fit system, the Cyclone jacket has a snug fit for 100% comfort and is equipped with a warm, thermal padded liner that can be detached thanks to the smart layer connection zipper system. For continuous airflow in warmer conditions, the Cyclone features the Richa A.V.S – air vent system – on the upper chest and lower arms, designed to increase the airflow throughout the jacket. The jacket utilises strong, durable YKK® zips on the front central zipper and connection system to attach the jacket to the matching Cyclone GORE-TEX® trousers, and when the jacket is unzipped, the front collar features a smart collar loop system so it remains in a fixed position and doesn’t flap in the wind. For added safety in low-light conditions, the Cyclone jacket features 3M reflective areas on the front, arms and back.

Available in black, in sizes S-2XL with RRP £439.99.

The Cyclone GORE-TEX® jacket is also available for men, in black, grey, fluo or titanium colour options, in sizes S-6XL, with RRP £439.99.

Cyclone GORE-TEX® Lady Trousers

The perfect partner for the Cyclone GORE-TEX® Jacket are the matching trousers. Designed with the same Z-liner with the fixed GORE-TEX® membrane, the Cyclone GORE-TEX® trousers are suitable for year-round wear and keep the elements out. With a removable, thermal padded liner for when temperatures drop, as well as its soft inner materials and relaxed fit, the trousers provide ultimate comfort, and even in the summer, there is an air vent system in the upper leg area for versatility and wearability in any weather. Providing a high level of protection, the trousers have Level 1 D3O protectors on the knees, as well as strong and durable external fabrics for abrasion resistance and 3M reflective welding areas on the upper and lower leg area for improved visibility.

Fitted with a 360-degree YKK® zipper, the trousers can be easily and securely connected to the Cyclone jacket – or any other Richa GORE-TEX® jacket. There’s also a strong anti-slip layer to maximise stability when riding in wet or humid weather conditions.

The Cyclone GORE-TEX® Lady trousers are available in black, in sizes S-2XL, with RRP £339.99.

Also available for men in black (standard, short and long fit available) or grey, in sizes S-12XL, with RRPs starting from £339.99.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit: www.nevis.uk.comor call 01425 478936.

