Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The GIVI Remove X saddlebag stabiliser support allows for the quick assembly and disassembly of the system, helping to maintain the attractiveness of your motorcycle without structures that interfere with its original aesthetic.

GIVI have extended their range of supports for bags and cases with the introduction of the new Remove X line. An idea that all riders have thought about at some point has come to fruition, with the R&D department of the brand specialising in the design and manufacture of accessories making it a reality to improve the aesthetics of the bike at the same time. Remove X is the new GIVI soft bag attachment system that was created with the mission of stabilising the position of the saddlebags on the motorcycle, with the particular feature that they can be almost completely unhooked from the vehicle with the simple movement of a lever. This leaves only a small anchored support that will go unnoticed and that will allow the rider to show off the original profile of their motorcycle.

Traveling with side bags can sometimes be uncomfortable if a suitable support is not used, since these accessories tend to ‘give’ due to their weight, rubbing against the exhaust pipe or even the wheel. There are those who prefer to use fixed supports that increase functionality, although this may be detrimental to the aesthetics of the motorcycle. GIVI’s R&D department has created a perfect hybrid solution to stabilise the position of soft side cases: The Remove X attachment system. This new feature allows an increase in load capacity and also makes it easier to continue showing off the great look of the motorcycle, wherever the rider goes.

The Remove X system is made up of a small support that remains on the motorcycle and two bars (where the saddlebags are secured through the use of straps), with the ability to remove and reposition the luggage using a lever. It is a solution that will be appreciated by many, but above all by those riders who are looking for light load solutions that allow the bike to return to its original appearance quickly. The only trace of the system that remains on the machine is a small black nylon attachment system. This support is specific to each model, consultable on the “FOR YOUR MOTORCYCLE” section of the GIVI website.

These new GIVI supports are intended for any type of soft saddlebag that is fixed to the vehicle with straps under the saddle, but it is recommended to use models with the shape and dimensions appropriate to the style of the motorcycle, paying special attention to maintaining the correct distance from exhaust pipes and gas outlets.

Show off your motorcycle ‘naked,’ with the peace of mind of being able to add load capacity with soft cases and the new GIVI attachment system.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security