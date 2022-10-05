Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In 1949, the sport’s regulatory body, the Federation Fédération de Motorcycle, hosted the first-ever World Championship for motorcycle racing (FIM).

In 1938, before the onset of the Second World War, there was talk of a championship series and a European series of eight races.

The winners were GermanyMotoGP Logo credit Facebook’s Georg Meier and Ewald Kluge and the United Kingdom’s Ted Mellors (350cc). Kluge gained the title of European Champion by accumulating more points compared to any other rider in all three categories.

World Championships

The next year, Italy followed Germany’s lead by getting good at sports through Gilera. Meanwhile, Norton stopped racing to focus on making machines for the military. The European Championship was scheduled to consist of nine rounds, but because of the advent of war, it was reduced to seven. Motorcycle racing then went into winter hibernation for six years.

So, when racing started up again in 1946, the groundwork had been laid for a championship series. It’s not clear why the idea was scrapped in 1947 and 1948, though, because the races kept going on as separate events.

In 1949, however, the FIM revived the concept of a series of championships and gave it more prestige by dubbing it the World Championship. It marked the beginning of the current Grand Prix World Championship and inaugurated a new era for global motorcycle road racing.

Bets on the MotoGP

Bettors can choose from a wide variety of betting markets because there are so many possible outcomes in the motorsport betting world. Here, we shall define and demonstrate the proper application of the most prevalent idioms. Combining the various markets allows for the development of sophisticated betting strategies. However, this is not required; you are free to utilize them as you see fit. Because 24 riders compete in each race, there are over a million possible combinations of finishing positions. Thus, the betting alternatives are practically unlimited.

A new era in international competition

In 1949, there were six 500cc races, five 350 races, four 250 races, and three 125/sidecar races.

In the 1950s, British manufacturers dominated until Germans and Italians took over, but Les Graham, Freddie Frith, AJS, and Velocette won the 500cc and 350cc titles. The Italians’ superior performance in the lesser classes was an early indication of their future prowess.

The British machines ultimately prevailed because of their dependability, but the Gileras’ speed was evident, and Norton had to respond to the challenge. Geoff Duke won three titles for them in 1951 and 1952, raising a stir by racing in one-piece leathers as opposed to the usual two-piece, baggy clothing.

The riding of Dukes and the technological brilliance of Norton’s Joe Craig, together with the ‘Featherbed’ design, maintained them at the top for a brief period, but the Italian multi-cylinder bikes from Gilera and MV Agusta quickly took control. They stole the best British riders, like Duke Gilera and John Surtees from MV Agusta. Bill Lomas helped Moto Guzzi win World titles in the 350cc class.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security