Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki’s GSX-S1000GT has reignited interest in the sport-tourer sector and Skidmarx have been quick out of the blocks with a taller flip-up screen for enhanced wind shielding.

Manufactured by Skidmarx in their Dorset factory, the screen is 47 cm tall, with a distinctive ‘flip’ at the top to deflect wind blast over the rider.

Made from 3mm cast acrylic, the screen is a direct replacement for the original and is simple to install, with no need for specific tools or expertise.

Available in clear and a choice of four tints retailing at £69.95 (inc VAT), and eight colours options at £75.95.

See the GSX-S1000GT screen here

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security