Tall Touring Screen For Suzuki Gsx-s1000gtSuzuki’s GSX-S1000GT has reignited interest in the sport-tourer sector and Skidmarx have been quick out of the blocks with a taller flip-up screen for enhanced wind shielding.

Manufactured by Skidmarx in their Dorset factory, the screen is 47 cm tall, with a distinctive ‘flip’ at the top to deflect wind blast over the rider.

Made from 3mm cast acrylic, the screen is a direct replacement for the original and is simple to install, with no need for specific tools or expertise.

Available in clear and a choice of four tints retailing at £69.95 (inc VAT), and eight colours options at £75.95.

See the GSX-S1000GT screen here

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

