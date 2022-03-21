Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Tall and Super Tall screens from Skidmarx provide extra protection from wind and weather for the current generation Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure sport bikes.

Designed and manufactured by Skidmarx in their UK factory, the screens are available in three sizes – Standard, Tall (+ 80mm) and Super Tall (+ 130mm).

Made from 4mm acrylic, the screens fit directly onto existing mounting points, using the original fasteners, so no specialist tools or expertise are required.

Available in clear, light grey and dark grey tints to fit all the Royal Enfield Himalayan E5 models, the Standard and Tall screens sell for £74.95 and the Super Tall screen is £89.95 (all including VAT).

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security