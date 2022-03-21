Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest
Tall and Super Tall screens from Skidmarx provide extra protection from wind and weather for the current generation Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure sport bikes.
Designed and manufactured by Skidmarx in their UK factory, the screens are available in three sizes – Standard, Tall (+ 80mm) and Super Tall (+ 130mm).
Made from 4mm acrylic, the screens fit directly onto existing mounting points, using the original fasteners, so no specialist tools or expertise are required.
Available in clear, light grey and dark grey tints to fit all the Royal Enfield Himalayan E5 models, the Standard and Tall screens sell for £74.95 and the Super Tall screen is £89.95 (all including VAT).
Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.
For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News
Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security