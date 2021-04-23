British bodywork specialists Skidmarx have developed taller screens and a hugger for Yamaha’s popular Tracer 700 (2020-on).

Made in the UK from 4mm cast acrylic, so they won’t flex in the wind, there are three screens to choose from; standard, which is a direct replacement for the factory-fitted item, Taller/Wider, (which is 110 mm higher and 45 mm wider than standard) and Super Tall & Wide, which is 150 mm higher and 115 mm wider.

Like all Skidmarx screens, they are designed to fit directly onto the original mountings, for a straightforward job, and are available in clear, light and dark tints.

The Standard Screen sells for £74.95, Taller/Wider for £89.95 and the Super Tall and Wide version costs £99.95.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, Skidmarx huggers include an integral chain guard, and shield the rear monoshock and undercarriage from dirt and grime thrown up from the road. There are three options – GRP glass fibre, in a high quality gloss black finish, selling for £109.95, lightweight carbon fibre at £169.95 and super strong forged carbon fibre for £194.95.

Huggers come with a tailored fitting kit and clear instructions, for DIY fit at home.

All prices quoted include VAT.

Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

For more information on Skidmarx products visit skidmarx.co.uk/

