Top quality, CNC-machined swingarm for KTM’s popular SX50 junior motocrosser.

A consistent race winner, KTM’s SX50 is a well-respected choice in junior motocross, and now young riders can get that extra competitive edge without sacrificing control, with Talon’s Extended Swingarm.

Designed and CNC-machined in their Somerset factory using aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, the Extended Swingarm is longer than the SX50’s stock part, yet weighs just 673g, which is 26.7% lighter than the current market leading extended swingarm.

Extending the swingarm reduces unsprung mass, allowing the suspension and rear wheel assembly to track the ground more effectively, reducing the likelihood of ‘bounce’ and loss of control. This also improves damping performance during longer races, lowering the amount of force applied to the rear shock absorber and reducing the likelihood of it overheating.

Compliance is also increased by an average of 18% – torsion, longitudinally and laterally – giving a more confidence-inspiring feel through rough sections and during landings.

The Talon KTM SX50 Extended Swingarm is supplied with the OEM KTM lower shock bolt and comes in ‘standard’ silver/black combination, and a number of anodised colours to suit racing liveries. It’s also available in hard anodised black if preferred. Prices start from £1,095- including VAT.

Talon designed their extended Swingarm to accept OEM KTM Group parts like shock bolts, chain slider and chain guide, to ease the sourcing of new parts when required.

Visit talon-eng.co.uk for further information.

