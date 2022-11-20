Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

TAS Racing Secure Buchan For 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Campaign On Synetiq BMW M 1000 RR.

Danny Buchan, a double Bennetts British Superbike Championship race winner in 2022, will remain with TAS Racing aboard a SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR for the 2023 BSB campaign.

Buchan recorded five podiums during 2022, which included a memorable full house, including two top-steps at Cadwell Park back in August. It was just the platform both he and the SYNETIQ BMW team needed for the second half of the season, going on to complete the year with two strong podiums at Brands Hatch on the final day.

Looking ahead to 2023, Buchan explained why he’s delighted to continue with the Northern Ireland based team and to be riding TAS Racing prepared BMW Motorrad machinery next term.

DANNY BUCHAN #83 SYNETIQ BMW

I’m over the moon to continue with TAS Racing on the SYNETIQ BMW for 2023. If you look at the steps we made this season from the midway-point through to the end, it was positive progression. Wins at Cadwell Park yes, that was a superb weekend for everyone involved, but two podiums at Brands – which is possibly my weakest circuit on the calendar – just proves the strength and ongoing development of the TAS prepared M 1000 RR package. That’s a massive credit to the team.

Taking that all into consideration, it was a ‘no-brainer’ for me to stay for 2023 and while we always talk about bike development, there are a few things I need to improve myself, so the hard work has already begun. It’s inspiring to have also seen the launch of the new and improved M 1000 RR, so I can’t wait to hook up with the boys and get going.”

PHILIP NEILL SYNETIQ BMW PRINCIPAL

After two strong seasons together, whilst developing the SYNETIQ BMW M 1000 RR, we are really looking forward to a third year with Danny. We have shown we can win races together and the aim will be to build on that and challenge for the championship in 2023.”

For more info check out http://tasracing.com/ and https://www.synetiqbmw.com/

