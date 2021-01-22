Tyco, the security product brand of Johnson Controls, will make a welcome return to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock in 2021 with TAS Racing, as a secondary partner of the SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad team. Having previously worked with TAS Racing for nigh on a decade Tyco will use this opportunity to invite business partners and customers to view their Tyco brands and wider range of solutions.

All guests will also be able to learn more about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being infused into the Tyco product portfolio, as well as how they can generate new business with the help of Cloudvue, the Johnson Controls Cloud based subscription service.

Philip Neill Synetiq BMW Team Principal: “After a long and successful relationship together, everyone at TAS Racing is extremely happy to welcome Tyco back to the British Superbike paddock in 2021. The team image may have changed slightly, however it will be very nice to see some old faces back at the racetracks this year.”

Gordon Morrison GB Sales Director For The Johnson Controls’ Tyco Access Control And Video Solutions: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to renew our support for TAS Racing who run the SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad team. Our two companies share the same level of determination to succeed and we both have enthusiastic, talented engineering teams who strive for continual improvement in everything they do. From a strategic marketing point of view therefore, this synergy makes TAS Racing the ideal partner to help us promote the excellence of Tyco solutions.”

The 2021 SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad livery will be launched in the coming weeks.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimising building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centres and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers’ mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

