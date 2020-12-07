Tcx And Momodesign Sign A License Agreement

Two Italian brands, apparently very different from each other, have combined their skills to create a collection of footwear that is brand new in the motorcycle field. A perfect union of intents and style, where the technical know-how TCX has developed over the years has been perfected and adapted to the contemporary, essential, iconic style of MOMODESIGN.

The new Tech Sneakers collection represents therefore the perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics, combining the excellence of the two brands.

The MOMODESIGN® range of motorcycle sneakers project the brand into the future of mobility with a premium lineas far as its technical materials, innovative design and technical-structural function are concerned. It is devised to accommodate the needs of the modern, savvy and hedonist urban motorcyclist who wants to be different and wear state-of-the-art footwear, which isn’t necessarily distinguished by a motorcycling look, but definitely high quality and equally functional and protective.

The motorcycle sneakers have been designed and built for everyday use: each model in the line guarantees a comfortable fit, providing cushioned walking which makes them perfect for everyday use, and not just while riding a motorbike.

THE TECH SNEAKERS COLLECTION

FIREGUN-1 WP

FIREGUN-1 WP is the top of the range of the new MOMODESIGN® motorcycle footwear collection, resulting from the brand’s ongoing pursuit of style and innovation. Technical motorcycle footwear, yet with an aesthetic styling that is versatile in its essence, affording the utmost freedom of movement and walking comfort. Cross-contaminations from various worlds have inspired this latest-generation Tech Sneaker, which stands out for its simple yet striking and compact design.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

UPPER

– Elasticated engineered fabric waterproof gaiter, external water-repellent zip fastening

– Internal upper in breathable mesh fabric

– Lining in breathable mesh

– Rear reflective insert

PROTECTIONS AND REINFORCEMENTS

– EVA midsole with ZPLATE insert

– Reinforcements on malleolus, toe and heel counter

– TPU shift pad

COMFORT

– Quick-lacing internal fastening

– OrthoLite® footbed

SOLE

– EVA midsole

– Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber

SIZES EU 38-48, US 5-13

FIREGUN-2 GTX

FIREGUN-2 GTX is designed for the demanding metropolitan motorcyclist, who cares about functionality. It stands out for its sophisticated details and combines the comfort of a sneaker with the performance of technical motorcycle footwear. It is devised to accommodate various riding requirements, from everyday commuting to short-distance day trips, guaranteeing waterproofness and climate comfort thanks to the GORE-TEX membrane.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

UPPER

– Upper in breathable engineered fabric and microfibre

PROTECTIONS AND REINFORCEMENTS

– EVA midsole with ZPLATE insert

– Reinforcements on the malleolus, toe and heel counter

– TPU shift pad

COMFORT

– GORE-TEX Extended Comfort Footwear membrane

– OrthoLite® footbed

– Lacing and Velcro fastening

SOLE

– EVA midsole

– Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber

SIZES EU 38-48, US 5-13

FIREGUN-3 WP

FIREGUN-3 WP stands out for its contemporary and sporty design, which strikes the perfect balance between bold silhouettes and soft shapes. It is the essence of the MOMODESIGN® Tech Sneaker line: mid cut footwear designed to satisfy a specific need for style and functionality for the urban motorcyclist in search of versatility, walking freedom and comfort in everyday use.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

UPPER

– Upper in engineered breathable fabric

– Side reflective inserts

PROTECTIONS AND REINFORCEMENTS

– EVA midsole with ZPLATE insert

– Reinforcements on the malleolus, toe and heel counter

– TPU shift pad

COMFORT

– Internal lining with waterproof membrane

– OrthoLite® footbed

– Quick-lacing fastening

– Lace-storage pocket on the tongue

SOLE

– EVA midsole

– Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber

SIZES EU 38-48, US 5-13

FIREGUN-3

The FIREGUN-3 model is also available in the AIR version, which is ideal for urban use during warmer weather.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

UPPER

– Upper in breathable engineered fabric and mesh

– Side reflective inserts

PROTECTIONS AND REINFORCEMENTS

– EVA midsole with ZPLATE insert

– Reinforcements on the malleolus, toe and heel counter

– TPU shift pad

COMFORT

– Lining in breathable mesh

– OrthoLite® footbed

– Quick-lacing fastening

– Lace-storage pocket on the tongue

SOLE

– EVA midsole

– Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber

SIZES EU 38-48, US 5-13

FIREGUN-3 WP WOMAN

Designed for the female rider, the FIREGUN-3 WP WOMAN is embellished by refined details and finishes, which enhance its modern and functional aesthetic styling; it is in fact designed for commuting and short-distance touring, thanks to the running-derived construction which guarantees maximum comfort even off the riding seat.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

UPPER

– Upper in engineered breathable fabric

PROTECTIONS AND REINFORCEMENTS

– EVA midsole with ZPLATE insert

– Reinforcements on the malleolus, toe and heel counter

– TPU shift pad

COMFORT

– Internal lining with waterproof membrane

– OrthoLite® footbed

– Quick-lacing fastening

– Lace-storage pocket on the tongue

SOLE

– EVA midsole

– Groundtrax® sole in wear-resistant rubber

SIZES EU 35-42, US 4-9,5

