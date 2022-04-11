Tcx Boots Refreshes Its Racing Lineup With All-new Colour Options

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Renowned for its high-performance racing line, TCX Boots strives to be at the forefront of innovation with its intensive research and development alongside the professional racers who choose to wear TCX. The results are its flagship racing boots, which are now available in all-new colour options for 2022, and are available in UK dealers now.

TCX RT-RACE PRO AIR

TCX’s flagship racing boot – the high-performance RT-RACE PRO AIR – is now available in three dynamic new colourways; Black/Reflex, Black/Blue/Red and Black/Grey/Red.

Introduced in 2018, the AIR version of the RT-Race boot has been developed with track performance in mind. Giving the boot its aggressive and dynamic style and unparalleled comfort and convenience is the over-injected front and side panel, that allows for an easy step in, along with an upper constructed with durable and lightweight microfibre. The F.F.C Fasten Fit Control internal lacing system, which is linked to the boot lining by a high-tenacity lace, ensures a precise fit and greater sensitivity when riding, and the micro-adjustable, quick-release aluminium buckle is designed to adapt perfectly to various calf shapes.

The innovative AIR TECH lining is a soft-touch mesh providing ultimate breathability, paired with a double density foam for superior comfort around the ankle.

Fully CE-certified and reinforced with a Double Flex Control System, the boots offer greater protection than before whilst still allowing front and rear flexibility. The boots feature newly-designed PU reinforcements in the most vulnerable areas of the foot, such as the shin, ankle, heel and toe, as well as magnesium heel sliders which are interchangeable and highly resistant to wear, and allow for natural sliding across the tarmac in the event of a fall.

The Race RT Pro Air is fitted with a MICHELIN® BURNOUT sole. Inspired by the MICHELIN® “Power Supersport Evo” tyre, the sole features a tread with differentiated grip zones, designed to guarantee superior grip onto the peg and greater resistance to wear and tear.

Closing features an outside elastic zip with a velcro tab as well as a micro-adjustable buckle that has a PU toothed band all designed to allow for a perfect fastening.

Available in new Black/Reflex, Black/Blue/Red and Black/Grey/Red, in sizes EU 38-48 (UK 5-13) with RRP £319.99.



TCX RT-RACE

Available in brand new colourways for 2022 is the TCX RT-RACE boots, now available in Black/Grey with a large red TCX logo, and Black/White/Grey with a speckled white/grey design aspect.

Similar to the RT-RACE PRO AIR, the upper is made from durable, lightweight, microfibre and features and an over-injected front and side panel to allow for an easy step in, as well as the F.F.C Fasten Fit Control for a secure fit. A newly-designed, abrasion-resistant microfibre heat guard helps to offer the best protection and grip on the bike frame.

The breathable lining offers superior comfort around the ankle thanks to the soft-touch mesh combined with double density foam. The newly designed polyurethane shin plate with iron mesh allows for the intake of air adding to the boots’ breathability.

For natural sliding on tarmac, the CE-certified boots feature replaceable abrasion-resistant polyurethane toe sliders and replaceable magnesium and polyurethane heel sliders. The sole is lightweight and made from a mono compound rubber sole with a specific grip area. With an Ortholite® extra-light and durable footbed, the RT-RACE boot allows for the perfect amount of flexibility and comfort whilst remaining secure and protective when out riding.

Available in Black, and new Black/White/Grey and Black/Grey/Red options, the RT-Race is available in EU 38-49 (UK 5-14), with RRP £249.99.

