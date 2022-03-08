Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Brand-new for 2022, the TCX INFINITY 3 GTX boots offer CE-approved protection, along with a number of special features for added convenience and comfort whilst out riding – making it ideal for both long-distance touring and casual, shorter journeys.

The INFINITY 3 GTX boots offer an adventure-style look thanks to the wrap-around heat shield to protect the shin area, paired with a mix of specially-engineered materials including suede leather and high-performance synthetic fabric on the outer, and a GORE-TEX® Performance Comfort membrane for a waterproof, breathable and highly comfortable fit. To find a perfect fit, the boots are highly adjustable via the Velcro fasteners for the heat shield, as well as a simple but effective fly reel dial, easily accessed just above the outer ankle.

Fully CE-approved, the INFINITY 3 GTX boots feature reinforcements in the toe, ankle and heel areas for extra strength, plus a new Groundtrax® rubber outsole with superior traction. Inside the boot, there’s a removable Ortholite® footbed with long-term cushioning and breathability. The boots also feature reflective inserts for high visibility in low-light conditions and are designed to be worn under touring trousers.

The INFINITY 3 GTX is available in Black, in sizes EU 38-48 (UK 5-13). RRP £299.99.

INFINITY 3 MID WP

Launching with an RRP of £229.99, the INFINITY 3 MID WP offers the same technical and safety features as the GTX variation, but instead comes in a shorter version for a mid-calf fit, depending on riders’ fit and style preferences. The INFINITY 3 MID WP has a T-Dry waterproof membrane, replacing the GORE-TEX® liner.

Available in black, in sizes EU 38-48 (UK 5-13).

