TCX introduces the all-new CLIMATREK Surround GORE-TEX® for men and women.

Where the performance and safety of riding boots meet the comfort, grip and weather protection of walking boots: TCX introduces the brand-new CLIMATREK Surround GORE-TEX® boots, the perfect hybrid touring boot.

Designed with Surround GORE-TEX® technology with an innovative ventilation grid and side openings, the boots promise riders dry and comfortable feet, no matter the weather. The unique sole construction wicks moisture and excess warmth into the ventilation grid below and out of the side openings.

Offering an innovative concept of ‘Adventouring’, the Climatrek Surround GORETEX® boots are comfortable and protective, but also versatile: ready for outdoor light trekking as well as riding, thanks to the Groundtrax outsole pegs and Surround sole construction.

The boots have built-in CE protection at the shin and malleolus as well as toe and heel reinforcements.

Comfort is high on the agenda for the CLIMATREK Surround GORE-TEX® boots with the EVA cushioned midsole, as well as the Ortholite® footbed that gives long term cushioning. Constructed with both high tenacity and synthetic materials, the new TCX boots offer maximum breathability and waterproofing with their GORE-TEX® Extended Comfort membrane.

The new Groundtrax rubber outsole makes the CLIMATREK perfect for touring, light off-road riding and walking comfort, even on uneven terrain.

Available in Black/Grey and in sizes EU 38-48 with RRP £199.99.

Also available in a ladies option, fitted with all the same quality and safety features but designed specifically for a woman’s foot shape. The CLIMATREK Surround Lady GTX is available in Black/Gold and in sizes EU 35-42 with RRP £199.99.

