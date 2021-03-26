Tcx Rt-race Pro Air

RT-RACE PRO AIR is the gemstone of the TCX® racing line, a model resulting from the partnership between the R&D department and drivers engaged in various Road Racing disciplines. It is a genuine track addicted boot, where every detail has been devised to offer outstanding performance while providing the comfort and safety levels guaranteed by TCX®. Already available in the black/grey, black and white/red/yellow fluo versions, the boot is new being presented in the new variant with graphics inspired by the design of our main riders, guaranteeing an attractive and original look. The construction of the upper, made of highly wear-resistant microfibre, features special over-injected PU areas at the front of the boot for an easier fit, while also giving the boot an attractive look. The precision fit and greater sensitivity when riding are ensured by the presence of the Fasten Fit Control internal lacing system, which is linked to the boot lining by means of a high-tenacity lace, granting improved envelopment of the foot by the upper. To ensure the perfect fastening of the boot over the shinbone, the boot is fitted with a micro-adjustable quick-release aluminium buckle designed to adapt to various calf shapes to perfection.

The internal lining is in breathable AIR TECH material with various density padding placed in the ankle area to offer ultimate levels of comfort. RT-RACE PRO AIR features the Double Flex Control system, an independent PU ankle frame studied to improve front and rear flexibility of the leg and offer freedom of movement while riding. The system is attached to the boot with two hidden side screws at malleolus level. This special construction allows a front flexibility of up to 14 degrees and, thanks to two lugs that slide inside dedicated pockets, it allows a rear flexibility of up to 13 degrees, thus avoiding back overextension of the ankle joint and protecting the riders’ foot from injuries. The sole is made by TCX® in partnership with the MICHELIN® research centre. Inspired by the MICHELIN® “Power Supersport Evo” tyre, the “Burnout” sole features a tread with differentiated grip zones, designed to guarantee superior grip onto the peg and greater resistance to wear and tear. The sole profile is fully integrated into the upper and the heel features a tilt angle to ensure impeccable contact with the peg.

There are PU reinforcements in the most vulnerable areas of the foot such as the shinbone, ankle, toe and heel counter. The toe and rear sliders are interchangeable and in magnesium, highly resistant to wear, to allow natural sliding across the tarmac in the event of a fall.

The boot is CE Certified according to EN 13634:2017 regulations.

BENEFITS:

• Superior foot protection

• Avoids overextension of the ankle joint

• Precise fit that allows high levels of comfort and feel

• Effective ventilation for warm conditions

TECHNICAL FEATURES:

• Anti-torsion Double Flex Control System (DFC) to reduce the risk of over-extension

of the ankle joint

• Replaceable, abrasion-resistant magnesium toe and heel sliders to allow natural sliding in case of a fall

• Ergonomic polyurethane heel counter with replaceable, wear-resistant side magnesium slider

• Ergonomic polyurethane shin plate with air intakes

• Perforated microfibre upper for an optimal ventilation

• Abrasion resistant microfibre heat guard to offer the best grip on the bike frame

• Soft microfibre gaitor for improved windproofing at high speed

• Fasten Fit Control (FFC) lacing system for improved riding precision

• Air Tech breathable mesh lining

• Thermoplastic polyurethane shift pad

• Side closure with zip and elastic panel

• Micro-adjustable aluminum buckle

• OrthoLite® footbed with long-term cushioning and high levels of breathability

• Reinforced polypropylene insole with differentiated thickness

• Michelin® Burnout double compound rubber outsole to provide improved durability and bike control

• Colours: BLACK/RED/GREY– BLACK/GREY – BLACK

• Size Range: EU 38-49; US 5-14

RETAIL PRICE: 369,99 euro

