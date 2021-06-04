After a year or more with very limited racing activity, Team Classic Suzuki has unveiled its lockdown project build; a Katana based around a 2008 GSX-R1000 world superbike machine.

History already exists between Team Classic Suzuki and the Katana. After building a racing version at Motorcycle Live, Team Classic Suzuki raced a Katana in the European Classic Endurance Championship, scoring a class win at Oschersleben.

This time, Team Classic Suzuki has turned its hand to a road-going Katana project.

At the heart is a 2008 world superbike-spec engine from an Alstare GSX-R1000, fully refreshed by Team Classic Suzuki’s Nathan Colombi. Putting out around 200bhp at the rear wheel, it breathes through Alstare world superbike headers, mated to a Racefit link pipe and end can. Cooling comes from a factory radiator and oil cooler, with aluminium water and oil pipes. To keep things manageable, electronics comes as a Yoshimura EM Pro kit.

The package is housed in an Alstare world superbike frame, though dimensions are the same as the road-going GSX-R1000 K8. There’s a custom, over-sized swingarm and bespoke subframe from Alpha Performance Fabrications, both designed to facilitate a twin shock setup that pays homage to the original Katana. Suspension comes courtesy of Öhlins.

Dymag CH3 wheels also maintain a classic look, and are the same wheels found in Team Classic Suzuki’s XR69 replica machines. Mounted to them are Brembo discs, with calipers and pads also from the Italian firm. The rear caliper slots discreetly in between the swingarm and wheel for a cleaner look to the rear end. New aluminium rear sets were designed in-house.

Also cleaning up the rear end is slim LED tail light fitted to a seat unit that started life as a Team Classic Suzuki racing item, before being modified to fit the factory world superbike fuel tank. The nose cone is a new, old stock Katana unit, available from Suzuki’s Vintage Parts Programme, which has been widened by one inch and modified to fit. Moulds from the nose and seat unit were used to create carbon panels that add a finishing touch. Fixtures and fittings come courtesy of Racefastener.

A new seat from Italian supplier Race Seats is finished with a Katana logo, the traditional red Suzuki logo of original Katanas still adorns the tank, while a Team Classic Suzuki logo completes the seat unit, again in the traditional red.

