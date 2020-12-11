The new ‘electric’ line-up of Team Gresini has been confirmed, as the Italian squad places their hopes once again on young Italian riders. The new season will resume from the confirmation of Matteo Ferrari: the 2019 World Champion and 2020 series runner-up will be at the starting blocks of the new season, with the goal to remain at the sharp end of the series and try to reclaim the MotoE crown.

Andrea Mantovani will be at Ferrari’s side. The 26-year-old from Ferrara lands in MotoE from the Italian Championship of Speed (CIV) – Superbike category – and he will test his skills for the first time with the Energica Ego Corsa machine. He will race with the number 9.

The first test of 2021 will take place at the Angel Nieto Circuit of Jerez de la Frontera (which will host the season opener) in March. Two sessions of three days each – one from the 2nd to the 4th and the second one from the 29th to the 31st of the same month.

MATTEO FERRARI #11

“2021 will be my third year with team Gresini, with whom I have been a protagonist in both of the MotoE World Cup seasons I’ve partaken in. The victory in 2019 and the runner up spot in 2020 are very important result, especially if we take into account that this was a new category for everybody. I took the challenge knowing that I had to adapt quickly to a new riding style and thanks to the help from everybody around me, I was able to find the right riding style and speed needed to be always a protagonist. The experience gathered until now makes me look at the future with confidence in my abilities, even when I’ll move to a different category and will need to adapt again to different motorcycles. The goal me and the team have is to match the same level of performance that we’ve shown so far. I would like to thank Fausto Gresini for the opportunity to get involved in the project and to be able to successfully tackle this MotoE challenge, which helped me grow further.”

ANDREA MANTOVANI #9

“I’m very happy to be taking part in this world cup in 2021. It will be a completely new experience as I have only ridden traditional-engine motorcycles so far. There’s a lot of curiosity to disover the ‘electric-powered’ side of racing, both at power and riding style levels. It will be no doubt a very constructive year with the hope of having fun and growing a lot during the season. My thanks go to Fausto Gresini and all the sponsors for giving me this opportunity.”

FAUSTO GRESINI – TEAM MANAGER

“This category continues to surprise in terms of competition and spectacular nature and we’re happy to be lining up for this new season, with the goal of being protagonists once again. In 2020 we have narrowly missed on the second title and battled for it up to the last race: the idea is to fight for again and with Matteo I’m sure we’ll be able to do it. I’d like to welcome Andrea, a young Italian rider who’s eager to do well, and we’ll do our best to put him in position to do so.”

2021 CALENDAR

2 MAY – Spain – Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto

16 MAY – France – Le Mans

6 JUNE – Spain – Circuit de Barcelona

27 JUNE – The Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen

15 AUGUST – Austria – Red Bull Ring

18-19 SEPTEMBER – Italy – Misano WC Marco Simoncelli (2 races)

