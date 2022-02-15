Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Team HRC officially present all new rider line-up Lecuona and Vierge and 2022 CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE livery.

What do Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge think the biggest challenge will be in terms of adapting to the Superbike? How are they coping in these early stages? There is a lot the Worldsbk and Honda fans are keen to know about the arrival of two new young riders in the Honda factory team competing in the fastest production-derived Championship in the world. They had the first chance to hear from them in their new role as HRC WorldSBK just today!

The factory Honda Team HRC which will compete in the 2022 World Superbike Championship with an all-new rider line-up, was officially presented today during an online event dedicated to fans and media from all over the world.

Twenty-two year old Iker Lecuona and 24 year old Xavi Vierge spoke to the fans for the first time as factory HRC riders, talking about the excitement of becoming part of the Honda family and explaining how they are preparing for the challenges posed by the debut in a new and competitive championship.

Team Manager Leon Camier and HRC Director Tetsuhiro Kuwata welcomed the arrival of Iker and Xavi, talking about what’s new in the team and the expectations for 2022.

With this year marking the 30th anniversary of a bike that has inspired countless road riders around the world, the stunning livery of the CBR1000RR-R appeared refreshed in the HRC logo and in the colors of the iconic CBR design and enriched by the FIREBLADE 30th anniversary celebration logo.

Team HRC is now ready to hit the track for a new test session scheduled in Portimao on February 17-18, in preparation for the start of the season which will kick off in Aragon over the weekend of 8-10 of April.

