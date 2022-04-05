Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Teammates Steeman and Okaya go head-to-head for WorldSSP300 top spot at Aragon test.

Steeman joined MTM Kawasaki for the 2022 campaign and has put down a marker as he edged out teammate Okaya.

Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) finished on top of the timesheets having set a fastest time of 2’06.509. “Yesterday we didn’t had a good day. I crashed at the beginning of the day. But after all we had a lot of information from were was the limit. And this morning we started to think to prepare race day. It’s always important to get how the tyres are going. In the last session, I just putted the new tyre and I just looked for a good lap time.”

Teammate Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) ended the Supported Test in second just 0.036s behind, despite a crash in Turn 5 has put an early end to his testing program. Fastest on the opening day of action, Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) finished the two-day test in third place just 0.166s behind Victor Steeman.

WorldSSP300 Combined Times

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 2’06.509

2. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +0.036s

3. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.166s

4. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.401s

5. Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.598s

6. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +0.672s

