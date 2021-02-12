KTM Factory Racing unveiled the KTM RC16 colours for the 2021 MotoGP FIM World Championship through a digital presentation that introduced the new look, line-ups and objectives for the anticipated season ahead.

On March 28th 2021 MotoGP will tear away from the Losail International Circuit grid and into the Qatari night. As winners of the final round of 2020, perhaps more eyes will be on the four KTM RC16s that will inhabit rows spots and in the hands of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder (South African, 25) and Miguel Oliveira (Portuguese, 26) and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Danilo Petrucci (Italian, 30) and Iker Lecuona (Spanish, 21).

The manufacturer will be hoping to surpass their 4th position in the 2020 Constructors Standings and add to their grand total of three Pole Positions, nine podium trophies and three victories in what will be only their fifth season in the MotoGP paddock. The four-bike roster heads the KTM GP Academy: a stream of potential star athletes and machinery that stretches through the support classes of Moto2 and Moto3 and down into talent-spotting initiatives such as the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the Northern Talent Cup.

The 2021 liveries for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the fetching all-orange design for Tech3 KTM Factory Racing will add a prominent aesthetic to what will hopefully be another gripping MotoGP contest.

Danilo Petrucci

“It’s my tenth year in MotoGP and to ‘celebrate’ this I will ride for KTM and I’m very proud about this. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing is one of the most competitive teams we have in MotoGP. Last year they won two races, so I am really happy to race with them. We have all the factory support we need and in a really nice environment. I’m really, really curious to try the bike and get to know the people from the Tech3 team. I want to give some of my experience back to this factory. I know many race situations that can happen during a year and all the other three riders are all very fast and very competitive. I am the ‘most experienced’ but I want to be faster than them or I want to fight with them and share our opinion to let the bike grow. In the end to be satisfied with the season and to make all the KTM people and factory happy: this is the target. To be fast is the thing that matters the most.”

Iker Lecuona

“This winter I have been working very hard on my preparation because MotoGP is a very physically demanding class and you need to be in perfect condition. In 2021 I want to start at the same level that I reached towards the end of the season and then we will see how it goes. Everybody is strong, the level in the category is very high, but my team is working very good, the bike in 2020 has made a big step and I feel confident to show my best on the track.”

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“After an incredible 2020 season which saw Tech3 KTM winning two races with Miguel Oliveira, we of course can’t wait to start 2021. It’s for sure going to be a very special season for all of us at Tech3 KTM Factory Racing, because we now know that with the KTM RC16 we have the weapon to fight in front, to fight for pole positions, to fight for podiums and victories. But we will also welcome a new rider with a lot of experience, who for sure will bring in his experience. We’ve already exchanged quite a lot with him. Danilo is a super charming guy, he is so impatient, so focused and motivated to start the season with testing in Qatar. He has been incredibly surprised and happy by the reception he got at the KTM headquarters. He visited the racing department, the KTM Motohall and he couldn’t believe the welcome he received there and the interest of the engineers and each single person involved in the MotoGP project. He already feels part of the family and he understands how much it means for KTM to go racing everywhere, especially in the MotoGP class, which is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Me as a team owner, I have to say that the first two years with KTM were like a dream. The improvements from 2019 to 2020 have been unbelievable and honestly, even though I was trusting KTM to make a big step, the step they did was something I was not expecting. As I said before, to win two races, to be fighting in front already from year two is an incredible achievement. I would like to thank my 2020 riders Iker Lecuona and Miguel Oliveira. I wish good luck to Miguel and I know he’s going to be in good hands in the Factory Team and this is what he deserved. Iker remains with us. We have a lot of trust and expectations from him. He is not a rookie anymore and this is the time for him to deliver. Danilo won a race the past two years each season and I think we want to continue on that path. But if he wins more than one, we will clearly be not upset. It will be very interesting to see him coming back to the garage after his first laps on board a KTM. We are a happy team, everybody is very impatient to start the 2021 season, but before we go to Qatar, there is a great moment for KTM and Tech3 to happen, which is this presentation. We are very proud of the honor Stefan Pierer and Hubert Trunkenpolz made to us. We will be wearing the full KTM Factory colors and look like a proper factory machine, which is a great recognition for our partnership, but also a lot of weight on our shoulder to keep pushing even more. We know we represent the brand and we know how important a MotoGP bike with the full factory colors is for everyone. This is something, I couldn’t await; showing our new colors to the world together with our 2021 line-up. Thanks to everyone who follows and supports us. Be sure that everybody at Tech3 KTM Factory Racing is 100% motivated and can’t wait to start.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here