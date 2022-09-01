Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Many bikers will talk fondly of their “first real bike” and for current two-wheel fans the ideal candidates to tempt riders are the Z125 and Ninja 125.

Both equipped as standard with ABS and tube type trellis chassis configurations accommodating Kawasaki’s unique Uni-Trak rear suspension, both machines have changes to the colour way options offered for 2023.

A1, A2 and B licence rider friendly with 15PS (11kW) available from their 125 cm3 4-stroke single-cylinder electric start engines delivered via six speed gearboxes, the choice between bold naked Z good looks and the scalpel precision of the race inspired cowling equipped Ninja is the only tough choice riders have to make.

Both models feature full digital instrumentation and also offer Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit system meaning accessory seat pads can be swapped out to alter seat height according to rider size and preference.

Available from early November, the colours and pricing for the Z125 and Ninja 125 for 2023 will be:

Z125 – starting from £4,299

Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black

Pearl Storm Gray

Ninja 125 – starting from £4,599

Lime Green/Ebony

