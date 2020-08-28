Test Ride New V-strom 1050 For Chance To Win Arai Tour-x4 HelmetTo celebrate the new 70 registration plate Suzuki is giving away three V-Strom 1050-inspired Arai Tour-X4 helmets, and to be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is take a test ride on one of the new adventure machines over the weekend of 11-13 September.

To enter the giveaway, simply share a photo of yourself with the new V-Strom 1050 or 1050XT after a test ride and post it to the Suzuki Bikes UK Facebook page, or tag @SuzukiBikesUK on Instagram or Twitter, and use the hashtag #SuzukiSuper70.

The new-for-2020 V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050XT both use the newest version of Suzuki’s fabled 1037cc V-twin, which now puts out 107PS. They also get a three-stage traction control system and three engine power modes. The XT adds cruise control, hill hold assist, load and slope-dependent control linked brakes, two ABS modes plus lean angle-sensitive ABS.

The Tour-X4 comes with a long list of features, including a double D-ring strap, front ventilation from dual intakes, brow vents, and three-position chin vent, and rear ventilation courtesy of a neck exhaust vent, side exhausts, and a removable diffuser. The interior features a Dry-Cool® Liner with replaceable cheek pads, ear cups, and chinstrap covers. It also uses an emergency release system.

To find out more about the new V-Strom 1050 and the #SuzukiSuper70 weekend, click here.

To enter the giveaway, find Suzuki Bikes UK on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

