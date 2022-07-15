Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Precision-made sun shield for the 10.25 Inch BMW Connectivity Display.

BMW’s latest generation 10.25-inch TFT screens are impressive in both functionality and size, yet the large dimensions leave them susceptible to reflections and glare from the sun.

A simple yet clever solution, Wunderlich’s Sun Shade wraps around the TFT display on three sides, helping to shield the shiny surface from the direct sun, without hindering the rider’s view or restricting usage.

Each one is precision made in Europe from tough, UV-resistant ABS and simply clips onto the TFT’s casing – no drilling, glue or fiddly fitting kits needed. They’re model specific, so fit perfectly and will stay securely attached, even at high speeds, yet are easily removable should the rider wish to.

Shades for the 2021-on R1250 RT and all current K1600 series bikes have just been added to the range. They retail at £32 including VAT, and are available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com.

Versions are available for most makes and models of GPS, and other BMW Motorrad TFT screens.

