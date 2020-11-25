There have been 168 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup races to date. None of them dull.
2021 will see another full season of 14 races, two at each of the rounds.
We will go to Finland for the first time, the KymiRing is due to be homologated for its first Grand Prix and should be a fantastic track for the KTM RC 250 Rs.
All the signs are that we will see the fans back at races in 2021 and that they will witness the makings of new stars through incredible battles.
Provisional Calendar
Preseason Test
15-16 April – Spain – Circuito de Jerez
Races
01-02 May – Spain – Circuito de Jerez
29-30 May – Italy – Autodromo del Mugello
19-20 June – Germany – Sachsenring
26-27 June – Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen
10-11 July – Finland – KymiRing
14-15 August – Austria – Red Bull Ring
11-12 September – Aragón – MotorLand Aragón
