There have been 168 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup races to date. None of them dull.

2021 will see another full season of 14 races, two at each of the rounds.

We will go to Finland for the first time, the KymiRing is due to be homologated for its first Grand Prix and should be a fantastic track for the KTM RC 250 Rs.

All the signs are that we will see the fans back at races in 2021 and that they will witness the makings of new stars through incredible battles.

Provisional Calendar

Preseason Test

15-16 April – Spain – Circuito de Jerez

Races

01-02 May – Spain – Circuito de Jerez

29-30 May – Italy – Autodromo del Mugello

19-20 June – Germany – Sachsenring

26-27 June – Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen

10-11 July – Finland – KymiRing

14-15 August – Austria – Red Bull Ring

11-12 September – Aragón – MotorLand Aragón

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



