The 2021 KTM SX Range Reaches New Levels Of Technology And Performance

Drawing on feedback from elite racers, the 2021 KTM SX line-up introduces carefully considered refinements and performance updates across its range. Making a massive step forward, the 2021 KTM SX-F line-up offers wireless connectivity via the all-new myKTM app, a sophisticated yet highly accessible tool that launches a new era of efficient track-side bike tuning.

All of the laps, victories, trophies and technical research through Motocross and Supercross races have flowed into the enhancements and upgrades found in the 2021 KTM SX range: the widest and most technically advanced pool of READY TO RACE machinery available on the market to this date.

During 2019, KTM secured its fourth AMA 450SX Supercross Championship with Cooper Webb’s triumph on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. In the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship, KTM obtained 13 podium finishes with three different riders banking six wins aboard the KTM 450 SX-F.

The prolificacy of the KTM 250 SX-F continued in MX2, with Jorge Prado clinching his second FIM MX2 World Championship in 2019. Also, on the international stage, eight of the first nine positions in the 2019 FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship belonged to the KTM 125 SX and crowns were lifted in both the 85 cc and 65 cc divisions.

The feedback collected by racing achievements globally helped KTM R&D update the KTM SX model range for 2021 with two core objectives: to create the lightest, best-handling, most powerful, usable and well-equipped motocross bikes and to ensure that riders of any age or ability will find the exact technical package they require.

Improvements for 2021 across the full-size range focus on suspension and chassis modifications, tweaks to engine architecture to further enhance reliability, new Dunlop tires and a reworked graphics aesthetic. The WP XACT front forks and rear shocks have been overhauled with new components as well as being reconfigured with a slightly firmer standard setting to increase confidence and comfort across a wider spread of surfaces. Dunlop’s Geomax MX-33 is the rubber of choice for the KTM SX models thanks to its versatility and race proven performance.

As the flagship model in the 4-stroke range, the KTM 450 SX-F benefits from modifications to the piston, crankshaft, engine casing, rocker arms and shift locker to further hike the bike’s excellent reliability, shave more weight and aid practicality in terms of general maintenance.

In addition, the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F together with the new KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F machines can connect with the advanced myKTM app using an extra Connectivity Unit kit – available in the KTM PowerParts catalogue. With the bar-pad-integrated Connectivity Unit fitted and the myKTM app installed, riders can personalize their KTM SX-F according to their preferences and track conditions without technical assistance. Offering the finest technical touch, the myKTM app allows for a wide spectrum of adjustability on the fly, a privilege that was limited to elite KTM factory riders until recently.

As a towering example of power-to-weight ratio excellence in the KTM 2-stroke range, the 2021 KTM 125 SX is boldened with a fresh piston and clutch internals, with the treatment extending to the 250 cc-bothering KTM 150 SX.

KTM treats its Sportminicycle roster with the same ground-up priority for development as the full-size bikes. The KTM 85 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 50 SX & KTM 50 SX MINI therefore count on a new throttle assembly for better and smoother throttle action. For the KTM 85 SX, braking potential is much higher thanks to larger discs and a completely new front and rear brake system made by FORMULA. All three junior motocrossers now have a tapered handlebar allowing fitment of ODI lock-on grips. For the KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI, the new tapered handlebar allows fitment of thinner grips.

“The development work never stops for our engineers here in Mattighofen or over in the USA. Gathering feedback from top-level Motocross and Supercross racers from every part of the world, for model year 2021 we are proud to introduce the most technically advanced line-up of motocrossers on the market. Class leaders in terms of performance, the 2021 models enjoy detailed refinements combined with updated racy looks across the range. For 2021, we are very pleased to introduce the myKTM app for all 4-stroke models, an advanced tool designed to help riders get the best out of their potential,” confirmed KTM´s Product Manager Offroad, Joachim Sauer.

To intensify the updated 2021 KTM SX and KTM Sportminicycles look no further than the KTM PowerParts range. Designed by the engineers in Austria, these premium components can take any KTM SX to new heights.

In addition, adult and junior riders alike can stay READY TO RACE with the KTM PowerWear collection. High-quality riding gear, premium protection and casual clothing are included in the KTM PowerWear line-up.

The 2021 KTM SX range will become available at KTM dealers worldwide from June 2020 onwards. For more info visit www.ktm.com.