Razor sharp on the asphalt, and now with added aesthetic to match, the 2022 KTM 450 SMR is KTM’s definitive expression of Supermoto. Whether for hunting for the checkered flag or shaving seconds off a lap-time, this is the best choice…if you can catch it.

The 2022 KTM 450 SMR is the clenched fist that delivers KTM’s swift and powerful punch in the Supermoto world. A segment benchmark for handling and power, in its updated for 2022 trim this new machine gets even closer to the KTM racing family thanks to its special orange frame, blue seat and racing graphics.

The championship-winning engine from KTM’s motocross and supercross machines has been adjusted and modified for optimum Supermoto use. The motor weighs just 27 kg but growls with torque and bites hard with 63 hp. The power curve is both explored and exploited by the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox that benefits from a sensor which permits specific engine maps for each gear. A 44 mm Keihin throttle is key to the sensitive and confidence-inspiring way to summon the most of the KTM 450 SMR powerplant.

Unrivalled handling comes through a special chromium molybdenum steel frame, fabricated by robotic laser-welding for the utmost precision and quality and the meld of perfect torsion and flex characteristics. The 16 mm offset geometry brings a natural and attackable sensation through the CNC-machined triple clamps with a three-way adjustable handlebar.

Supermoto is about living on the limits of adhesion. To make the most of this thrilling vibe, KTM has equipped the bike with a long list of premium quality parts. To that end WP Suspension XACT technology helps the 2022 KTM 450 SMR both stick and slide as the forces of physics drive through the Supermoto 16.5″ /17″ ALPINA light, spoked tubeless wheels and Bridgestone slick tyres. Ultimate braking performance is achieved with a premium Brembo 4-piston radial caliper and master cylinder set-up with 310 mm and 220 mm front and rear discs.

For 2022, the KTM 450 SMR introduces a frame finishing coated in racing orange to further reinforce the proximity to the race winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars. The updated frame aligns perfectly with the new blue seat cover and the fresh colors in the graphics to emphasise visually the close link to KTM’s Factory machinery.

2022 KTM 450 SMR – HIGHLIGHTS

// Ultra-light chromoly steel frame with new finishing coated in racing orange

// Upgraded aesthetics with racing graphics and factory blue seat

// Advanced four-stroke 450cc powerplant with 63 hp weighing 27 kg

// WP Suspension XACT AER 48 mm forks and XACT rear shock

// PANKL Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox and SUTER anti-hopper clutch

// Brembo 4-piston radial caliper, 310 mm floating front disc and 220mm rear

// Supermoto 16.5″/17″ ALPINA light wheels and Bridgestone slick tyres

The 2022 KTM 450 SMR will be available at authorized KTM dealers from September 2021 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.

