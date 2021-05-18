Getting key updates that elevate performance across the range, the updated for 2022 KTM EXC model line-up is landing at authorised KTM dealers now. Perfectly mixing cutting-edge technology with enviable handling and READY TO RACE offroad performance, the new line-up is here to master all extremes.

With the 2022 EXC line-up, KTM reconfirms its status as the provider of the most comprehensive and exciting set of offroad bikes on the market. Whether riders are searching for a peerless motorcycle to ace any terrain or equipment to find those extra race seconds, there is no reason to think anything but ‘orange’. The key to this bar-setting versatility is the high standards and quality that is injected through the updated for 2022 KTM EXC range.

Across the new line-up there are two key upgrades to boost performance. All new models receive updated WP suspension settings aimed at offering a firmer and even more planted feel while riding across the gnarliest terrain. The second key upgrade is the addition of new MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tires. After extensive testing, the new tire combo showed improved durability and puncture-resistance and will provide even comfort for extended hours across a myriad of surfaces.

Innovative Transfer Port Injection (TPI) engineering means KTM EXC 2-Strokes perfectly meet the increased demands of the modern offroad rider. The three motor capacities guarantee the best choice of horsepower and torque capabilities to suit the rider’s preferences. With the KTM 300 EXC TPI being the flagship model to satisfy any Hard Enduro ambition, it is the 2022 KTM 250 EXC TPI that has come under the R&D microscope featuring revised 13:52 gearing. This modification will help the quarter-litre in terms of traction and front end lift on the most technical sections.

The 4-Stroke KTM EXC-F models talk the torque as dependable, reliable, accessible and thrilling fuel-injected machinery. For several years, the symbiosis of 250 handling and 450 power characteristics has positioned the KTM 350 EXC-F as the definitive offroader and the crown remains steadfastly in place. With the now firmer, sportier settings on their WP fork and rear shock, all new KTM EXC-F models come with improved high-speed performance.

KTM’s READY TO RACE mantra is a vital development pathway and the endeavors of racers like Manuel Lettenbichler and Josep Garcia help sculpt the KTM EXC models that make it into the hands of riders around the world. For 2022, KTM has visually emphasised the connection with competition even further through the incorporation of blue colors in the bodywork and seat. The graphics and race plastics ensure that any KTM EXC will not be missed right at the front of the pack.

Inherently involved with top-level offroad competition for decades, KTM reaffirms its support to the massively popular FIM International Six Days Enduro with the release of the full line-up of revamped 2022 KTM EXC SIX DAYS models. For 2022, KTM designers have gone bold with the introduction of a striking new color scheme that perfectly mixes elements of a modern world map with a head-turning retro style. Featuring a long list of race-inspired parts as standard, the 2022 KTM EXC SIX DAYS models are ready to take on the grueling week-long event, straight out the crate.

2022 KTM EXC – KEY RANGE UPGRADES

// Revised WP suspension settings for a firmer & more responsive feel

// Improved oil circulation in the suspension for more consistent feedback

// New MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tires for unmatched grip in all terrains

// New 13:52 gearing giving the KTM 250 EXC TPI added bottom end punch

// Head-turning 2022 colors inspired by the Factory bikes

// Bold design & retro colors for the revamped KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager: “It gives us great pride to know that our KTM EXC models can once again supply any offroad rider with the excitement and the performance they need. In their updated trims, these bikes are technical masterpieces and there is something to suit every rider across the globe. For 2022, with the new WP suspension settings we are offering the bikes a more firm and even more consistent feel. Matched with the new MAXXIS tires, these are two key upgrades that elevate the overall offroad performance. Our design team have also stepped-up with their work for this year and the bikes look exactly like what they are supposed to be: winners in all conditions.”

The 2022 KTM EXC models will be available in authorised KTM dealers starting May 2021.

