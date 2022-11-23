Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

“THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL'” remains super sharp, perfectly agile, and is proudly READY TO RACE. The new version enters the UK market offering a spirited 95 hp and is A2 compliant, with bikes arriving on dealership floors from January 2023.

After the presentation of the first prototype in 2016, the KTM 790 DUKE was introduced as a serial production motorcycle at the EICMA trade show in 2017. The first LC8 parallel twin with 799 cm³ quickly reached legend status, with approximately 29,000 units sold worldwide. This saw “THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL” conquering the podium of the world-famous KTM DUKE family as one of the best-selling models ever.The KTM 790 DUKE is called “THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL” for good reason. Offering precision and super-agility thanks to its lightweight twin-cylinder power, the KTM 790 DUKE provides endless riding pleasure. Being true to typical KTM form, the KTM 790 DUKE is READY TO RACE in every riding scenario, be it out in the city, on twisty mountain passes or even on the track. This “all-in-one“ wonder offers a wide range of technical highlights making this entry into the KTM mid-class Naked segment a truly unique experience. The KTM 790 DUKE remains a razor-sharp Naked bike icon for every type of rider. Thanks to its unbeatable pricing and A2 suitability “THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL” is the perfect choice for true READY TO RACE fans and newcomers to the KTM motorcycle world, alike.

A2 SUITABILITY IN THE FOREGROUND

At the beginning of 2021, the KTM 890 DUKE replaced the KTM 790 DUKE. The result: even more power and revised electronics. The 790 DUKE legend now returns for the 2023 model year. The EURO 5-compliant 799cc parallel twin-cylinder engine produces 95 HP and 87 Nm of torque. The new version of the KTM 790 DUKE will also be available exclusively in the 95 HP variant that can be throttled down to A2 suitability, replacing the KTM 890 DUKE “L” model. This allows younger riders with an A2 driving licence the advantage of experiencing genuine DUKE characteristics at 48 HP, with the possibility to increase power when category A licence is achieved. This unlocks the full 95 HP, offering an unbeatable overall package underlined by an attractive price/performance ratio once again.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fuel consumption of just 4.4 l / 100 km (62 miles) ensures an enormous range and even more riding pleasure on winding roads. The engine is specially designed for torque and offers the perfect combination of controllable power and performance. As a result, the KTM 790 DUKE guarantees plenty of fun, regardless of speed. The usual selection of ride modes, notably RAIN, STREET and SPORT provides riders with easy-to-access customisation of traction and throttle control, ensuring confident riding in all road and weather conditions. Available in the traditional KTM orange or in a new grey and black graphics kit, the 2023 KTM 790 DUKE is immediately eye-catching. The motorcycle also offers the best and most modern electronics package in the mid-range segment with a wide range of standard features:

● Cornering sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)

● Cornering ABS with SUPERMOTO mode

● 3 standard Ride modes to quickly change the feel of the engine and level of MTC

● Full-color 5-inch TFT display

● LED lights all around

A number of optional features are also available, adding higher spec levels to the KTM 790 DUKE namely:

● Quickshifter+, allowing for clutchless up and downshifts

● Motor Slip Regulation (MSR)

● TRACK Mode

● Cruise Control

● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

● KTM MY RIDE providing a hands-free connection to phones and music

ELECTRONIC RIDER AIDS – SOFTWARE DEMO MODE

KTM is also introducing a new “Demo Mode” with the 790 DUKE. This allows the rider the opportunity to test all electronic rider aids free of charge over a maximum distance of 1,500 km (932 miles). Thereafter, the customer can decide which software to purchase and install for a fee at any KTM dealer.

KTM POWERPARTS AND POWERWEAR

To coincide bike availability from January, a wide range of high-end components and accessories specially developed for “THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL” will be available. Whether it’s about performance, commuting, ergonomics, luggage, or simply style – KTM PowerParts and PowerWear are designed to intensify every ride.

AVAILABILITY, PRICES, AND OFFERS

UK prices to be announced shortly.

The first units will be delivered as early as January 2023.

For more information, please contact your local KTM dealer or visit us at ktm.com.