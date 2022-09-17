Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

For all those who dare to adventure, the new KTM 890 ADVENTURE R is here to break travel barriers on or off the beaten track.

Featuring a host of technical upgrades, this reworked machine enters a new era of rally-inspired aesthetics and performance.

Harnessing attributes of KTM’s pure READY TO RACE legacy, the hyper-focused KTM 890 ADVENTURE R new development aims to further offroad excellence, dependability, and suitability for whatever the road ahead holds. To prove the point, the bike was launched in the diverse topography of western Idaho, USA, in the presence of adventurers attending the 2022 KTM Adventure Rider Rally. The next-level capability and mettle of the reshaped KTM 890 ADVENTURE R came to the fore in the heart of the Idaho mountains.

Taking cues from the KTM 450 RALLY setup, the WP suspension package on the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, with fully adjustable WP XPLOR forks and a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock, was re-tuned to provide improved feeling to ensure riders reach the end of each stage with reduced fatigue. Further influence from the KTM 450 RALLY is evident in the redesigned bodywork with a new fairing, fuel tank, and cowling, improving aerodynamics and ergonomics, respectively enhancing protection from the elements and the bike’s already phenomenal agility. The fact that the 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R is ready for action is also made clear through the new and lower windshield, high front fender and engine protector, for those tricky technical terrains.

The new 5” TFT display — equipped with USB-C connecters — features a completely new appearance with colored pictograms and intuitive graphics that allow for easy navigation through the menus. In addition, the latest upgrades provide a developed turn-by-turn plus navigation system that allows the rider to select the preferred destination out of their last selections. A new call-out function also allows a favorites call option, with a maximum of 10 numbers, or the option to call one of the 10 last numbers called.

To take the software and hardware potential of the electronics suite to new levels, KTM has also included the next generation of ABS control unit that takes readings from the 6D sensor — which continually informs the CMU on the angle, pitch, speed and general behavior of the motorcycle — to apply the correct amount of braking force for any given situation. Riders opting to try the bike’s potential off the beaten tracks can count on OFFROAD ABS as an integrated element of OFFROAD MODE, or the optional RALLY MODE, without the need to select the OFFROAD ABS separately.

When the trail widens and the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R wants to clock the miles, the 2023 edition provides comfort through the single piece seat with is new colors, which still emphasizes mobility and grip. Count on extra wear resistance thanks to the new Mitas ENDURO TRAIL+ tyres combo for the International and European versions. American adventurers can also be seen with LED style indicators to complement the revitalized graphic set for 2023 model.

KTM has taken advantage of the growing electronic capacity of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R to install a new DEMO MODE, seen for the first time on this 2023 model. The new KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will allow riders to take advantage of all the specs and options for the first 1,500 kilometers, before the rider decides which pack or features to acquire. Thanks to the DEMO MODE setting, adventurers can feel and experience the areas of the bike they prefer, while in the thick of throttle-wringing action.

2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R – HIGHLIGHTS

// Reworked bodywork & fairing inspired by the KTM 450 RALLY

// New windshield offering improved airflow

// Reworked suspension settings for reduced long-distance fatigue

// Upgraded 5” TFT display with USB connection & new pictograms

// Improved ABS components with new modulator (9.3 MP)

// OFFROAD ABS linked with OFFROAD MODE & (optional) RALLY MODE

// New & more offroad oriented tires (INT models)

// Updated turn-by-turn plus navigation system

// Introducing the DEMO MODE functionality

// Handlebar switch with hazard warning

// LED indicators (US models)

// New engine protector

The 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R pushes extremes a little further while inviting riders from across of the world to #Dare2ADV.

