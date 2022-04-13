The 20th Bmw Motorrad Days On 2 & 3 July In Berlin.

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The 20th edition of the BMW Motorrad Days will take place on 2 & 3 July 2022 at the exhibition grounds in Berlin.

Directly after the Pure&Crafted Festival (1 July), the world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting will attract the international fan community to the German capital for the first time.

“We believe Berlin is the perfect place for the BMW Motorrad Days. As an international city offering a rich cultural experience, a wide range of excursions in the surrounding area and a unique lifestyle, the capital of Germany has everything it takes to make the BMW Motorrad Days even more diverse and attractive,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. The heart of international BMW motorcycle production has been beating in Berlin for 53 years at the Berlin plant. And almost every BMW motorcycle has Berlin air in its tyres.

In addition to new products, spectacular stunts, test ride opportunities and ride-aways, there will also be a great deal more in store for visitors. Motorcycle fans from all over the world have already noted the event in their calendars as a must-attend event. Visitors from distant countries such as the USA, Japan or Australia, sports, touring and enduro riders, customizing freaks or motorsports enthusiasts will all find their personal highlight at the BMW Motorrad Days. Be it during the day in the extensive grounds between old and new motorbikes or in the evening with live music.

The Streetbike Stunt Show, the Trial Show and the FMX Show push the limits of riding physics. The great tradition of steep wall riders, on the other hand, is revived in the Original Motodrom, the oldest still travelling steep wall in the world. Here, Donald Ganslmeier and his team thunder over the wooden boards on historical motorcycles in breathtaking style. Motorcycle customizing fans are fully catered for in the Wheels Area.

In addition to the large number of test rides on offer featuring the entire product range, you can of course also discover the charming surroundings of Berlin and Brandenburg by motorcycle. Visitors can explore the countryside by taking part in test ride specials and guided enduro tours with local guides. Aspiring motorcyclists who have no driving licence yet can try themselves out on a BMW motorcycle. Enduro taster training sessions will also be available.

Another highlight are the plant tours at the BMW Motorrad plant, which now offer insights into international motorcycle manufacturing for the first time as part of the BMW Motorrad Days.

The extensive trade show and exhibition area reflects the full diversity of BMW Motorrad. In addition to the entire BMW Motorrad product portfolio, visitors can also expect one or two surprises. Around 50 exhibitors will be on site to advise potential customers and to present new ideas and innovative BMW Motorrad related accessories.

Young guests are excellently catered for as well: In the Kids Area there are lots of exciting games and a specially designed Kids Bike Course – an exciting and action-packed weekend is guaranteed.

A new item on the programme is the General Store known from the Pure&Crafted Festival with numerous other exhibitors from the lifestyle sector as well as “The House of Machines” bar featuring the Marshall Live Music Stage.

Everyone dreaming of faraway lands can watch one of the travelogues in the cinema, while motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to seeing the stars of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

The BMW Motorrad Days have long been considered a traditional event and have a permanent place in every biker’s calendar. In 2001, the event was held for the first time in Seefeld, Austria, followed by 18 editions in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In 2020 and 2021, the event was not held due to the global corona pandemic. The

“BMW Motorrad Days goes Berlin” decision was taken with the aim of breaking new ground in brand development for the future and developing new concepts so as to give the BMW Motorrad Days a powerful fresh stimulus. At the same time, Berlin is an ideal platform for modern urban mobility concepts on two wheels as well.

The Pure&Crafted Festival will take place immediately before the BMW Motorrad Days on 1 July. The festival, which was launched in Berlin in 2015 and initiated by BMW Motorrad, will be held for the second time in the Summer Garden at the Berlin exhibition grounds, and of course BMW Motorrad is the title sponsor again this year. Fans can experience the special mix of live music, motorbike culture and new heritage lifestyle.

Advance ticket sales for the BMW Motorrad Days have already started. Day tickets for Saturday can be purchased for EUR 10,- and include a meal voucher worth of EUR 5,-. Day tickets for Sunday cost EUR 5,- and include a meal voucher worth of EUR 5,-. Combined tickets (Saturday and Sunday) cost EUR 15,- and include two food vouchers of EUR 5,- each. Children and youngsters up to and including the age of 15 are admitted free of charge (a free ticket must still be obtained). The whole program incl. shows, entertainment, riding activities such as test rides, enduro taster trainings etc. will not cause any further costs on-site. Tickets are available in the online shop at this link:

https://www.ticket-onlineshop.com/ols/bmw-motorrad-days/en/bmw-tickets/channel/shop/index

Advance ticket sales for the Pure&Crafted Festival have also already started, tickets can be purchased now for EUR 30,- at www.pureandcrafted.com

