Electric bicycles (e-bikes) are taking the market by storm. With an increasing number of people having health concerns, the environment, and the volatile economy, e-bikes are an answer to our problems. However, with so many models available, it can be hard to determine which one is right for you. Let’s look at the three most common types of e-bikes available and how they can help you commute without breaking a sweat.

1. Pedal Electric Bikes

The traditional pedal electric bike comes with a small motor installed in the hub of its front wheel that assists as you cycle, helping you to power up hills or goes further for less. Pedal electric bikes store the energy you produce when cycling in a rechargeable battery so that it can be used later when you need a bit of help (e.g., going up hills).

With pedal-assist technology, a motor kicks in with minimal pedaling to get you moving; once you pedal more vigorously, the engine cuts out. The steep cut-off for motorized assistance means you’ll have to work quite hard on hills or when the wind is against you, but it also means the battery lasts longer.

2. Cruiser Electric Bikes

The cruiser electric bike aims to mimic its non-motorized counterpart, which involves a comfortable upright seating position and a relaxed gear-changer. With the motor to aid you, riding a cruiser is almost effortless – sit back and pedal. The electric assistance cuts out at about 15 mph, so you can drive for extended periods without feeling much strain on your lower back or taking your foot off the accelerator.

3. Mountain Electric Bikes

The mountain electric bike is the one you want if you’re looking for a sturdy and comfortable ride. With its chunky tires and wide handlebars, this e-bike is the perfect companion for any off-road adventure. It’s designed to go anywhere and efficiently deal with uneven ground (and even stairs), making it an ideal commuting option.

4. Throttle Electric Bikes

Compared to pedal and cruiser electric bikes, throttle e-bikes require little effort. This option gives you complete control of acceleration via a handlebar-mounted twist or trigger throttle. This is the quickest type of bike as they can reach speeds up to 32 km/h (20 mph), plus no pedaling is required.

5. Moped Electric Bikes

The moped electric bike is the one you need if you want to cruise around town in style. It’s designed to seat two people and mimics a scooter thanks to its step-through frame. The twist or trigger throttle works like the other versions mentioned above. However, this type of e-bike can reach up to 45 km/h (28 mph).

Conclusion

Electric bikes are an innovative and efficient mode of transport that not only help you to get from A to B quickly and make everyday travel fun. Electric bikes come in different shapes and sizes, so whether you cycle regularly already or want a helping hand on your way to work, there is an electric bike out there for you.

